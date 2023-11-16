Emma Stone is back on the awards circuit this year.

The actress is set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, during the Film Awards ceremony at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 4, 2024.

Stone is being honored for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming dark fantasy-comedy, Poor Things, in which she plays Bella, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric scientist.

"Emma Stone continues to exert influence as one of the most important actresses of this generation, whose performances are always exceptional no matter the role. In her latest film Poor Things, Emma delivers a burning intensity and character bound for liberation," said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. "There is no one better suited for this role, and it is our honor to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, to Emma Stone."

Austin Hargrave

The actress was previously honored at the festival in 2016, winning the Vanguard Award alongside co-star Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle for La La Land -- she went on that year to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie musical. This year, the Vanguard Award will be presented to Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Past winners of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, include last year’s recipient, Cate Blanchett -- who went on to receive a Best Actress Oscar nomination for Tár -- along with Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Marion Cotillard, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards is set to take place on Jan. 4, 2024 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival -- sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG Hotels & Resorts -- running through Jan. 15.

Poor Things -- which also stars Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Suzy Bemba, Jerrod Carmichael, Kathryn Hunter, Vicki Pepperdine, Margaret Qualley, and Hanna Schygulla -- is in theaters Dec. 8.

