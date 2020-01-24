Emma Thompson Reveals How She Almost Lost Her Husband to Kate Winslet

Emma Thompson almost lost her chance at true love! The 60-year-old actress met her husband, Greg Wise, on the set of the 1995 period film Sense and Sensibility, but on Friday's The Graham Norton Show, Thompson explains how he initially approached one of her co-stars.

"Before he did the job, he went to see a friend of his who was a bit witchy and she said he would meet his future partner on the film [Sense and Sensibility]," Thompson explains. "He assumed it wasn’t me because I was married and quite a lot older than him so he thought it might be Kate [Winslet]."

So Thompson's now-husband took Winslet to the Glastonbury music festival on a date.

"She was so bored, and he thought, ‘This isn’t going to work, who can it be?’" Thompson recalls. "Then things happened that probably shouldn’t have happened, and it’s been 25 years in May.”

At the time, Thompson was married to British actor Kenneth Branagh, but their marriage was dissolving following Branagh's now-public affair with actress Helena Bonham Carter.

Thompson, who has previously admitted to suffering from depression over the ordeal, had used the time following the news of her failing marriage to Branagh to pen the movie adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. She won the Oscar for Best Screenplay and was nominated for her role as Elinor Dashwood.

On top of that she met her now husband, and they went on to raise 20-year-old daughter Gaia and adopt Rwandan refugee Tindy Agaba in 2004.

