Emma Watson is doing her part in reducing the carbon footprint left by our wardrobes.

The Little Women star announced her new partnership with thredUp, an online thrift store that launched its Fashion Footprint Calculator to make it easy for consumers to see how their fashion habits are impacting the environment.

"Our closets impact the planet and climate more than you might realize, which is why I am proud to partner with @thredUP to launch their new Fashion Footprint Calculator," Watson shared on Instagram on Wednesday. "They created an easy to use tool, and I’m so excited to help people discover the carbon impact of their wardrobes, and steps you can take to lighten your fashion footprint."

The quiz is easy! People will answer questions about the way they shop, do laundry and purchase clothes. The Fashion Footprint Calculator will then calculate the "footprint," or the amount of carbon that one's closet generates annually.

Per thredUP, "the average consumer contributes about 1,620 pounds of CO2 per year," with the organization wanting to do its part to educate and empower shoppers to reduce their environmental impact.

"Small changes, such as thrifting instead of buying new, supporting sustainable brands, and air-drying your clothes, can make a HUGE difference," Watson adds.

