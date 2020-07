The 2020 Emmy Awards nominations ceremony is right around the corner. On Tuesday morning, the best in TV will be acknowledged when this year's nominees will be announced ahead of what should be a very non-traditional Emmys on Sept. 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Months of social distancing has meant that a lot of us have been watching or streaming more TV than ever, and there's certainly no shortage of shows worthy of recognition.

Read on for all the details on how to watch the announcement, who is presenting, and more. Additionally, be sure to check out ET's 2020 Standout Performances with some of this year's best actors (and potential nominees), including The Outsider's Cynthia Erivo, Kaitlyn Dever from Unbelievable, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, Billy Crudup of The Morning Showand more.

When Are the Nominations?: Tuesday, July 28 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

How to Watch: ET Live will be live-streaming the nominations at 8:30 a.m. PT, which you can watch at ETLive.com or by downloading the ET Live app, watching ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or on CBS All Access. The virtual event will also stream on Emmys.com.

After the announcements, catch ET Live @ Home on ET Live at 5 p.m. and break down all the nominees and storylines with some special guests.

Who's Presenting?: Orange Is the New Blackstar Laverne Cox, Frozen's Josh Gad and SNL alum Leslie Jones will be on hand to make the announcements, with additional presenters possibly to come.

When Are the 2020 Emmy Awards?: The awards show is set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel as the host, with further details still up in the air due to COVID-19.

“I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement earlier this year when he was announced as host.

