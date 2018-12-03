Cookie Lyon has had enough.

On Wednesday's fall finale of Empire, titled "Had It From My Father," Lyon matriarch Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) is not pleased with the progress of the Lyon Family Management's upcoming showcase and she makes her distaste for the haphazard rehearsals known very quickly.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Cookie unhappily watches as everyone -- and we mean everyone -- stumbles over their responsibilities, from learning the not-super-difficult choreography to unsuccessfully setting up the lights. When one of the expensive light fixtures crashes to the ground, Cookie makes her presence known with a very bold threat.

"If another one of you chumps drop another light fixture, just drive me back to prison because I'm gonna to commit mass murder up in here!" Cookie screams, as Lucious (Terrence Howard) arrives just in the nick of time.

"No you're not because I ain't putting on no gorilla suit to get your crazy a** out," Lucious says, smirking at Cookie's impatience.

Cookie vents, clearly unimpressed with the state of the "left-footed" dancers on stage who "can't find the beat" to the song they're supposed to dance to at the showcase. Unfortunately for Cookie and Lucious, they may be dealing with a bigger issue when their youngest son, Hakeem (Bryshere Gray) decides not to show.

And when Jamal (Jussie Smollett) walks in unannounced, Cookie is not happy. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

