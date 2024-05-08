It's all love between Enrique Iglesias, his longtime partner, Anna Kournikova, and his fans.

The 49-year-old performer isn't shy about getting up close and personal with audience members during his shows and, apparently, his significant other is "totally cool" with it!

During an interview on SiriusXM's Hits 1 Miami with Mack & Jen, the "Hero" singer was asked point blank if Kournikova ever gets "jealous" of seeing him kissing fans.

"Not at all," Iglesias replied. "No. No, no, no, no."

He added, "I do that all the time. I love embracing and kissing and just hugging my fans. I like getting close up, you know."

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias - Ralph Notaro/Getty Images

Iglesias said that sometimes fans will even seek Kournikova's approval in a show of girl code solidarity.

"Anna will be at one of my shows," he explained, "and a lot of times, she tells me, 'I always get this look from some of the girls and some of the ladies, 'Are you OK with it?' It's like, 'Yeah! I'm totally cool. He's on stage.'"

The GRAMMY winner noted that he's happy to engage in a bit of PDA if it shows fans how much he appreciates them.

"I love to get so much love for my fans, and I know that if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be where I am," he explained.

The singer and former tennis pro met on the set of his music video for "Escape" in December 2001. The notoriously private couple sparked engagement rumors in 2004, but have publicly said they would never marry.

The longtime loves have since welcomed three children together -- 6-year-old twins, Lucy and Nicholas, and 4-year-old Mary.

Though Kournikova and Iglesias are not legally married, her last name is listed as Iglesias on her Instagram bio.

ET spoke with Iglesias back in March 2020, when he opened up about fatherhood and welcoming his youngest daughter just a few months prior.

He said, "I'm not sleeping, but I'm having a great time! I mean, I wouldn't change it for nothing in the world."

Meanwhile, much speculation has been made about the state of Iglesias' career as he dropped his final album -- Final: Vol. 2 -- in March. The artist previously explained to ET that while he's done recording full-lengths, he has no plans to actually retire from making music or recording singles.

"It's important for me to say that I'm not retiring, it's just my final album," he said in 2021. "That doesn't mean I'm gonna stop touring, that doesn't mean I'm gonna go somewhere and crawl into a cave and disappear."

