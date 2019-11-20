'Entourage' Star Kevin Dillon Finalizes Divorce

Kevin Dillon and his estranged wife, Jane Stuart, have finalized their divorce.

The former couple are officially single, three years after Stuart filed for divorce, ET confirms. Dillon and Stuart will share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Ava, according to TMZ. The outlet also reports the Entourage star will pay Stuart child and spousal support.

Dillon and Stuart's split wasn't smooth sailing. Over the years, the pair have argued over issues like their date of separation, the amount of support Dillon was paying and tuition payments for their daughter's school.

The exes aren't the only celebs to have finalized their divorce recently. Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum reportedly finalized their divorce on Wednesday, a year and a half after announcing their split.

