Jeana Kough didn't see the rush.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star has finally finalized her divorce from husband Matt Keough, over 15 years after they separated. As she told ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon at New York's Manhattan Center on Friday, she just wasn't motivated to make their split official.

"I just felt like I'm a fighter, I'm from Wisconsin, but it just was never gonna work. So, finally he got engaged to someone, so it's like' 'OK, we'll sign.' We settled all the properties and signed the papers," she said.

"I think 15 years we've been apart. It's just like, 'What am I gonna do?'" Keough explained of why she took so long. "I'm never gonna get married again, so I didn't see the urgency."

Keough starred on seasons one through five of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and while she hasn't closed the door on returning to the show, she's not expecting to be an actual housewife again.

"I just don't think I will [get married again]. I mean, usually you get married to have children and do all that. I mean, [I could] fall in love, have relationships but I don't know," she shared. "I've been married twice, so I think two is enough."

Thirteen years after RHOC first debuted, Keough's friend, Vicki Gunvalson, is still appearing on the series -- though for the first time ever, she's currently a Friend rather than Housewife.

"When I learned Vicki was being delegated to a Friend, I was shocked. I mean, she's the matriarch of the show, right? Since I've gone, she's taken over as the new King. So yeah, it was a little shocking," Keough said. "And maybe they just did it to teach her a lesson and bring her back next year, because I think somebody said she's on every episode, she's at a lot of stuff."

"They probably don't need me anymore, because I'm calm and normal and not batsh*t crazy," she added. "At first I thought they'd bring me back to be Vicki's friend but now they've demoted Vicki, so I don't see me going back. I see the kids, [my daughter] Kara and [Vicki's daughter] Briana, doing something because they're fun and Brianna is like, living the country life with dogs and kids and Kara is a mom and has kids."

"She is [pregnant with her second child], and Decker is 3-and-a-half and the light of my life!" Kough gushed.

