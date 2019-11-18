Shannon Beador is speaking out about her ex-husband's recent racy photos.

David Beador shocked fans by posing for a series of nude pics with his new girlfriend, Lesley Ann Cook, earlier this month. While speaking with ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon at New York's Manhattan Center on Saturday, Shannon said David also shocked their children.

"They all saw the photos at school from their friends prior to coming home, so I wasn't able to talk to them," Shannon said of her and David's daughters, Sophie, 17, and twins Stella and Adeline, 15. "But all I can say is, if it were me, that wouldn't happen."

"But also, David can do what David wants to do. I mean, he's been in a new relationship now for a couple years, and so, if that's how they want to spend their time, and either put a tripod in their buttpack or bring a third person along for photo ops, they can do that," she said.

David and Shannon finalized their divorce earlier this year, following her December 2017 divorce filing. The pair had been married since 2000; fans saw their relationship crumble on the Real Housewives of Orange County following David's extramarital affair.

Shannon is now dating someone new, businessman John Janssen, but she's not looking to rush down the aisle.

"First of all, I'm not the one who thinks of [getting married]. I'm old school and traditional. Yet, at the same time, we both have this comfort level with each other, and we're together pretty much every day since we met. That's very rare for me, and it's rare for him too," she told ET.

"And our kids mesh, they get together every single week, it's insane. Like, we're just taking it day by day. Am I happy for Kelly [Dodd, who got engaged to Rick Leventhal after three months of dating]? I want everyone to find happiness, yes. Getting engaged after a couple months, I don't know. No need for that. If you know you've met the person you're going to spend the rest of your life with, what does it matter? [It's] very fast," she continued. "I'm happy. Shannon Storms Beador is happy."

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Tres Amigas certainly haven't jived too well with Dodd this season on RHOC -- but Shannon said things go OK for her at the upcoming reunion. "I wasn't nervous for the first time going into the reunion, but sparks flew," she confessed -- confirming that her friend, Vicki Gunvalson, gets involved in some of the drama.

"[The big meltdown] might include one of my Tres Amigas, and you know how she can sometimes keep going on and on. It was like -- amazing. I literally was sitting there laughing and horrified all at the same time," she dished.

As for her rough patch with Tamra Judge, Shannon says it was nothing that couldn't be resolved.

"This is the thing, Tamra and I -- there are very few people that can understand what this is, being on a reality show, and so we have developed a normal, deep friendship, but then when you add that layer to it, we are literally on the phone 10 to 20 times a day, and so we're like sisters, and family argues," she explained. "So, when we have arguments, we resolve it quickly."

"We've gone through the ups and downs, and we're not going to do that anymore. We've had those conversations. If we have an issue, let's bring it up, talk about it, and move on. And yes, I didn't call her, because there was a lot of 'Shannon's sucking the life out of you.' So I wasn't going to ruin that trip!" she noted.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

