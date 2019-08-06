Shannon Beador is a lady in love.

"He’s amazing," the Real Housewives of Orange County star gushes to ET about her boyfriend of a few months, businessman John Janssen.

"There is a chemistry, there is a connection that we both have," she shares. "And there’s a comfort that I really haven’t felt with anyone before, so it’s great."

Beador, 55, and Janssen, 56, both California natives, met through a mutual friend earlier this year.

"What’s great about John is that my friends have known him for 35 years, so we know he’s a great person," Beador says. "It’s ironic; we both went to USC, and we were there at the same time -- he’s a couple of years older -- but, we never met there, and [our friend] introduced us, and there’s so many great things about him. He just has the kindest heart, and he’s thoughtful, and he’s a great dad, and he has a lot of family values, and he’s a great guy."

Both Beador and Janssen are divorced, with Beador finalizing her split from her husband of 18 years, David, just four months ago. Beador says her daughters with David, Sophie, 17, and twins Stella and Adeline, 15, have given Janssen their stamp of approval.

"They really like him a lot," she shares. "He’s just a really kind person, so they like him."

"Their father has moved on, so I think they actually want me to be in a relationship," she adds. "Sophie is in the process of writing a book about divorce and how it affects kids, because she wants to help people, and I’m sure there will be some unpleasant stories about me in there, but I just want to encourage my kids to be themselves and to not be afraid."

It seems safe to say Beador is living authentically now, too, but she’s quick to note she’s taking life day by day, especially when it comes to her relationship.

"I mean, I do want to have a partner [for] the rest of my life," she says. "But what’s so interesting is that, since my divorce, I’ve made it clear to anyone I’ve gone on a date with: I am not looking for a relationship. So, for it to come along now? It’s unexpected. It’s a surprise. I’m blessed.”

Beador says a wedding is "not going to happen any time soon," and if it should come one day, it won’t play out on TV.

"That’s not going to happen any time soon," she cautions, adding that, should a wedding be in her future, she’ll likely not want to film it for TV.

"Everyone has seen enough of my life," she jokes. "I want to keep certain things private."

Luckily for RHOC fans, Beador is sharing a lot on season 14 of the hit Bravo show, premiering Tuesday night.

"This is my sixth season on the show, and I think my first five years were kind of difficult," she says. "So, I have fun this season. I’m kind of looking forward to seeing it!"

"I am so grateful and blessed for where my life is today," she adds. "I never would have thought that I would get to this spot, so it’s great."

ET spoke with Beador at CosmetiCare, a plastic surgery center and medical spa, in Newport Beach, California, before she underwent a series of procedures that she says keep her looking her best. You can tune into Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday night to see everything Beador got done during her “spa day.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

