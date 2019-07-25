Gina Kirschenheiter is owning up to her mistakes.

In ET’s exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 premiere, Gina Facetimes her father, Gino, to talk through everything that’s going on in her life. She’s moved out of her house inside the gated community where RHOC began, Coto de Caza, and into a new home all her own as she and her estranged husband, Matt, work through their divorce.

"All three kids know that we are getting divorced," she reveals. "Nicholas, he’s understanding and he’s better off for it. The two little ones, they don’t really get it, but that’s better off."

"The kids are so happy and they’re like, 'Thank you, mommy, for the new house!'" she then tells her dad. "And I am doing really good, and that’s why I’m so bummed I made such a stupid, friggin' decision to get in the damn car and drive that night, you know?"

Gina was arrested in January on suspicion of driving under the influence, and pleaded guilty in the case in July. She was sentenced to three years informal probation, and must complete 20 hours of community service and six months of an alcohol program for first-time offenders.

"I’ve been having a hell of a beginning to this year," she recalls in a confessional. "The night of the DUI, I went to a local mom event. I was there shopping for leggings, drinking wine and I wanted to go home. I got in the car, should never have driven, got pulled over and it’s my worst defining moment, ever."

Watch the full clip here:

"I’m just like, I hope that the kids don’t think bad of me, too," she goes on to tell her dad. "I want my kids to not remember what I did wrong, but what I did about it after I did that thing wrong."

Obviously, this story will unfold on the new season of RHOC, along with what’s really going on between Gina and Matt. The two appeared to be reconciling in recent months, only for reports of domestic abuse to surface this summer.

"I mean obviously, Gina had a lot going on in her life," Tamra Judge teased of the new season when ET spoke with her last month. "I think everybody is gonna be shocked. I think Gina really was a rock star this season. She exposes -- she's from New York, as well, so she's very private about everything that's going on in her life, and I feel like she opened up this season. So you're gonna learn a lot more about her past and things that went on."

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s new season premieres Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

