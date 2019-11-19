Kelly Dodd is very interested in exchanging her orange for an apple.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star got engaged to her boyfriend of three months, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, last week, just before BravoCon -- Bravo's first-ever fan convention -- kicked off in NYC.

"I am very much in love," Kelly shares with ET, showing off her four-carat pear-shaped diamond ring from Rick at BravoCon on Friday.

The couple has been dating long-distance since the summer, with Kelly in California and Rick in New York City. But, now that they're set to get married on Oct. 10, 2020, Kelly says she's considering swapping coasts.

"I would like Jolie to come to high school out here, on the East Coast," the reality star admits, referencing her 13-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Michael Dodd.

That would, of course, mean giving up her spot on RHOC -- but Kelly would like to remain a Housewife. While a cast member has never swapped cities in the franchise's 14-year-history, Kelly does have an in with the women of Real Housewives of New York City: longtime star Ramona Singer actually introduced Kelly and Rick!

"I love Rick and Kelly together!" Ramona gushes to ET. "Kelly stayed with me, she had just broken up with her boyfriend, and I said, 'Come stay with me.' She said, 'Are you sure?' I said, 'Of course! I have this huge house. Come, come, come.' She stayed with me for eight days. She's younger than me, said I have more energy than her. I dragged her from one party to another, and the one party she didn't want to go to because, 'Oh, it's too far…' [and] that's where she met Rick and fell in love! So, there you go. Yes, I'm very happy for her."

Ramona, who will likely be in Kelly's bridal party, says she would "absolutely" want Kelly to join her on RHONY. In fact, she admits she's already started campaigning for it to Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.

"Absolutely, I already texted Andy, 'I'm with Kelly right now. I'm seeing her ring. I love her, I adore her. If she moves to New York, can she be a new Housewife?'" Ramona reveals, without sharing what Andy texted back, if anything.

"I feel like I fit in better because I'm friends with Sonja [Morgan] and Dorinda [Medley]," Kelly notes, referencing two of Ramona's co-stars. "Like, I'm really good friends with them. I talk to them on the phone all the time. So, I mean, it would be, like, a nice transition, perhaps. I mean, I would like to get a job transfer."

On the current season of her current show, RHOC, Kelly has been at odds with the "Tres Amigas," Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador and Vicki Gunvalson, whom Kelly says did not congratulate her on her big news.

For their part, the ladies tell ET they would be fine seeing Kelly switch shows. Shannon calls it a "great idea," and says she would "absolutely" be happy to see it happen.

"Bye, b***h!" Tamra quips. "And by the way, Nicole wants her ring back."

When asked who Nicole is, Tamra simply said, "The girl who used to own the ring." The Tres Amigas seem to believe the sparkler that Kelly is sporting on her ring finger is borrowed, citing how it's not sized for her yet, even though she says she picked it out.

"OK, what about her daughter?" Vicki goes on to ask, questioning Kelly's potential move. "I mean, I don't understand it. I have two children and my kids know [my fiance, Steve Lodge], Steve asked for their permission and hand in marriage. I just don't understand it. She's known him three months."

Kelly herself has admitted that Jolie and Rick have not had a chance to bond yet.

"Marriage is a huge, huge undertaking and a commitment, and she's been married two times before," Vicki adds. "I don't understand the reason why they're rushing. Is she pregnant? Like, I don't understand. Take your time, slow down."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, while The Real Housewives of New York City will return for season 12 (not featuring Kelly) in 2020.

