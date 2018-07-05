Eric Church's Brother Brandon Dies at 36

It’s a sad day for country music fans.

Brandon Church, the younger brother of country music star Eric Church, passed away on Friday, June 29 at the age of 36. "It is with great sadness to confirm that Eric's brother, Brandon, passed away on Friday evening,” a note to Eric's fan club’s site read on Tuesday, according to the Tennessean. "In lieu of flowers we are encouraging everyone to donate to a Scholarship Memorial Fund created on Brandon's behalf. You can leave a message that will go via email directly to Ken and Rita [the brothers' parents]."

Although the cause of death has not been released, he suffered “multiple seizures” before and while being transported to a hospital from his home in Granite Falls, North Carolina, according his father Ken, via TMZ. The second incident possibly put him in cardiac arrest. He died while en route to the medical facility.

Brandon may not have been as famous as his older brother but he played an integral role in his acclaimed career. He co-wrote “How ‘Bout You” for Church’s debut album Sinners Like Me. He also helped write “Without You Here” for his 2009 album Carolina.

As of July 5, over $25,000 has been raised for the scholarship fund created in Brandon’s honor, which “will be used to bless others and honor a benevolent life.”

Head here to learn more about the scholarship and to donate.

Get more country music news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwen Stefani Shares Intimate Pics of Her and Blake Shelton From Her Vegas Show

Carrie Underwood Looks Incredible as She Performs on NYC Rooftop

Taylor Swift Returns to Country Music With Sugarland Song 'Babe' -- Listen

Related Gallery