Five years after separating, Eric Dane and his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, were spotted holding hands while on vacation for New Year's in Cabo, Mexico.

The former Grey's Anatomy star and the Scream 2 actress walked hand in hand as they disembarked a yacht and made their way to the dock. Dane sported a casual holiday look, wearing bright green swim trunks and a long-sleeve white shirt. Gayheart donned a flowy dark-red patterned dress.

In 2018, Gayheart filed for divorce from Dane after nearly 14 years of marriage, however, the divorce was never finalized. They share two daughters, Billie, 12, and Georgia, 11.

“After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," the couple said in a joint statement to ET at the time. "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives.”

Following their split, ET spoke with Dane who explained things were "great" between him and Gayheart as they navigated co-parenting.

"We're friends," the Euphoria star told ET in 2019. "We have two kids. It's not complicated. It doesn't have to be."

The former couple took a family vacation to Europe this past summer and Dane made an appearance on Gayheart's Instagram page. "This is us, family vacay 2022," Gayheart captioned a photo of Billie sporting a white mini-dress and holding a shopping bag while walking next to Dane, who goofed off for the camera. The Jawbreaker star added the hashtags, "#familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome #eurodanes."

