Eric Decker is shutting down any cheating rumors.

The 31-year-old former football player did not hold back when it came to a Twitter user claiming that he cheated on his wife, Jessie James Decker.

In a since-deleted tweet, the user wrote, "I know people who are friends of the girls he's hooked up with/have seen him in the clubs with girls who are not Jessie." Eric, however, did not let the tweet go unnoticed.

"Sorry lady the only club I’ve been jammin is The Mickey Mouse Club House! (That’s a kids TV show for the non-parents) Make sure your ‘friends’ check their facts 👍🏽," the NFL star clapped back. The "Lights Down Low" didn't comment on the matter.

Sorry lady the only club I’ve been jammin is The Mickey Mouse Club House! (That’s a kids tv show for the non parents) Make sure your ‘friends’ check their facts 👍🏽 https://t.co/V7qaZ5ESvc — Eric Decker (@EricDecker87) September 26, 2018

Jessie, however, has previously joked about what would happen if her husband was ever unfaithful.

"Sometimes I like to send pictures to Eric with little reminders of what would happen if he ever cheated," she wrote alongside a photo of cut up sausages and a big knife. "Hope everyone has a good day."

Eric and Jessie got married in 2013 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Vivianne Rose, on March 18, 2014. The couple is also parents to two sons: 3-year-old Eric, and almost-6-month-old Forest.

Before the lovebirds welcomed their third child, the country singer gushed to ET about what an "amazing dad" Eric is.

"I am always just enamored with what an amazing dad he is," Jessie expressed. "He will change every diaper and he will get up at three in the morning to go give little bub a bottle. I couldn't do anything without Eric."

