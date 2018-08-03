Jessie James Decker's latest Instagram pic has received a lot of attention.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old singer shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her 4-month-old son, Forrest, while lounging in a comfy love seat and holding a glass of what appears to be rosé. In the snap, the "Raise Your Glass" country crooner cradles her son with one arm while she makes a peace sign with her right hand.

"Cheers bitches," the Eric & Jessie reality star captioned the cute photo. While it's unknown what Jessie was sipping on, many fans began to criticize her for drinking alcohol while nursing.

"Why are you drinking while feeding your child? Disgusting," one user wrote, while another commented, "Breastfeeding while drinking alcohol causes us babies to have slower mobility :( why make us suffer so young."

Some fans, however, shut down the mom shamers, with one follower writing, "Hard to believe my favorite #momgoal is being shamed. there’s nothing wrong with this photo. love this and you @jessiejamesdecker can’t wait to support y’all all the way to the SB! ❤️❤️."

"You go mama!" another person wrote. "Don’t listen to all of the negative people they are jealous they can’t look that good breast feeding and sipping down a glass of rosé! 🤩💗"

Jessie and her NFL star husband, Eric Decker, welcomed their son on March 31. The mother of three announced their baby's birth on social media with a photo of herself holding Forrest at the hospital.

"Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs," she wrote. "We are so in love 🙏🏼❤️."

The couple is also parents to 4-year-old daughter Vivianne and 2-year-old son Eric. ET spoke with Jessie last October, when she talked about how Vivianne and Eric reacted to getting a younger sibling.

"Little Eric still doesn't get it," she said. "I keep saying, 'There's a baby in mommy's tummy,' but he's just not there yet. And Vivianne is pulling my shirt up constantly and kissing my tummy, saying, 'I love you,' and calling [the baby] by the name. She is a very nurturing little girl. She's going to be the perfect older sister."

Hear more in the video below.

