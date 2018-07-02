Jessie James Decker Shares Precious Photo of Her 'Chubby Cheeked' Baby Boy

Jessie James Decker is in love with her newborn son, Forrest!

The "Another Dumb Love Song" singer took to Instagram on Monday to share the most adorable new pic of her baby boy, celebrating his first 12 weeks of life. Jessie and her husband, Eric Decker, welcomed Forrest on March 31.

"Love this little chubby cheeked baby boy #12weeksold," she captioned the sweet shot of herself and Forrest staring into the camera while getting some sun outdoors. The family appears to be getting in some R&R, as Jessie's cute post comes just after she gushed over Eric hanging out shirtless in the water, and her "tan bunny," daughter Vivianne.

Lunch A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jul 1, 2018 at 9:41am PDT

Tan bunny A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jun 30, 2018 at 1:15pm PDT

Jessie and Eric definitely love spending time on the beach. The couple shared cute snaps of themselves cuddling up by the ocean on their last vacation before Forrest was born in February.

ET sat down with Jessie in October, when she opened up about how her third pregnancy differed from hers with Vivianne and Eric Jr. "I do feel good. It's the third time and you never know what to expect with each pregnancy," she said. "The first one, my daughter tried to kill me. It was a very intense pregnancy; I was very sick. The second time, my son really took it easy on me. This time, I am getting a little bit of both."

Third time was the charm for Jessie, who shared that three kids was plenty for her and Eric. "It completed the family, and now he'll get fixed," she said with a laugh.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessie James Decker Celebrates 30th Birthday With 'Friends'-Themed Party

Jessie James Decker and Husband Eric Welcome Baby No. 3: Pic!

Pregnant Jessie James Decker Cuddles on the Beach With Husband Eric for 'Last Vacation' Before Her Due Date

Related Gallery