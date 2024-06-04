Pat McAfee is explaining his intentions and apologizing for offending viewers with regard to his recent comments about WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.

McAfee took some time out on Tuesday's new episode of The Pat McAfee Show to explain that, when referring to Clark as a "white b**ch" on Monday's show, he meant it in a complimentary way -- and that he's since apologized to Clark for his words.

"Yesterday while talking about sports, I utilized a descriptor that I certainly should not have used," McAfee shared. "When I was saying it, I legitimately meant it in a complimentary fashion... and as I said it, honestly, I had no idea what was happening on the internet until two hours later."

Monday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show aired on ESPN and YouTube, and the outspoken host argued that Clark -- who plays for the Indiana Fever -- is the sole reason behind the WNBA's surge in popularity this year, pushing back against the rising narrative that the new Fever guard's race is part of why she's become so popular.

"What we're trying to say is, what the WNBA currently has is what we like to describe as a cash cow. There is a superstar," McAfee said during Monday's controversial segment. "But I would like the media people that continue to say, 'This rookie class, this rookie class.' Nah, just call it for what it is. There is one white b**ch for the Indiana team who is a superstar."

On Tuesday, amid his apologize, McAfee said he "felt like actually the worst human on the Earth," because he was only trying to praise Clark, and not insult her.

"I did reach out to Caitlin Clark, through the Fever PR, and sent an apology," McAfee said. "And then got a message back that she said it's all good, no blood, we move forward, and she appreciates us reaching out and apologizing."

"So that obviously makes me feel a little better," he added. "But to the people who got pissed off yesterday and offended, I understand and I learned a lot."

McAfee went on to explain, "The way I compliment is obviously not the same as everybody else, and I have to keep that in mind."

This isn't the first time this year that McAfee has had to issue an on-air apology. Back in January, the host had to issue a public apology to Jimmy Kimmel for the role he and his ESPN show played in escalating the late-night TV host's feud with Aaron Rodgers, resulting in Kimmel threatening legal action over the NFL star suggesting Kimmel had some sort of connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

The ESPN personality stated that he and his team were "rolling on two hours of sleep" for the show that featured Rodgers -- which aired the previous day -- and that the program's trademark off-the-cuff segments that have little to no planning perhaps led to a segment that may have crossed the line.

The New York Jets quarterback, a weekly guest on the show, strongly suggested Kimmel could be among those who traveled with the disgraced billionaire and pedophile and that his name might appear in the Epstein flight logs when they were unsealed.

Kimmel responded with a strongly worded message on social media denying the baseless claims and threatening legal action against Rodgers. Additionally, as expected, Kimmel's name was in no way associated with the unsealed flight logs.

