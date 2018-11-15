ET Is Live at the 2018 Latin GRAMMYs: How to Watch!

ET Más is here!

We're launching our new Latinx section with full coverage of the 2018 Latin GRAMMY Awards. It all starts at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET time on ET Live with Denny Directo on the red carpet, interviewing the hottest acts in Latin music. Watch live on ETlive.com or the ET Live app on your phone, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV.

Also tonight, ET's Kevin Frazier will be speaking exclusively with Marc Anthony and Will Smith, who will kick off the ceremony by performing their new song, "Está Rico," live for the first time with Bad Bunny. Catch that interview tomorrow on ET.

In the days leading up to the launch, ET Más had the opportunity to interview Rosalía and Bad Bunny to discuss their chart-topping music and personal influence on the Latinx community.

"As a songwriter, as a producer, not just as a musician, not just as an artist who goes on stage and sings, I feel proud. I feel happy," Rosalía said about being one of many women taking over Latin music. "This is something to celebrate, not just me, a lot of female artists we are having visibility and a moment. I can feel that there are more girls nominated, this year something is happening."

Be sure to keep up with all the latest ET Más coverage on www.ETonline.com/mas, where we'll take you behind-the-scenes with the most talented Latin stars in music, television, movies, fashion and more.

