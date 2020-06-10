Pride 2020 is here and the need for advocacy and activism is greater than ever. On Friday, June 12, ET's Denny Directo will host the ET Live special, Live With Pride, featuring all-new interviews with Janet Mock, Andy Cohen and the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race, as well as GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, Supergirl star Nicole Maines and activist journalist Mark Segal.

The special will explore the place of Pride in our current time, from the parallels between the Black Lives Matter movement and the 1969 Stonewall riots, to the importance of Pride during the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, ET will highlight LGBTQ entertainers who have made an impact this past year, and offer our picks for the best LGBTQ-related series and films to stream in June and more.

Read on for all the details you need on how and when to watch the ET Live special.

When is the special?Live With Pride premieres on Friday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

How to watch: Stream Live With Pride here at ETLive.com or by downloading the ET Live app, watching ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or by watching ET Live on CBS All Access, which you can sign up for here.

See our stories below for more on Pride 2020, including all the virtual events and ways to donate during Pride.

