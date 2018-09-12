ET News Quiz: How Well Do You Know This Week's Biggest Headlines?

Which Fox television star is expecting their first child?

And what's the latest Bachelor in Paradise breakup news?

If you've been paying attention to the biggest pop culture news from ET this week, you totally know the answers. But can you ace our celebrity news quiz? Find out now!

We'll start with an easy one:

RELATED CONTENT

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper End Their Engagement

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27 Cast Revealed -- Meet the Celebs and Their Pro Partners!

2018 Emmys: Everything to Know About the 70th Annual Awards

'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant