Maya Hawke isn't just an actress on the rise, she's also a talented singer -- and her famous dad, Ethan Hawke, couldn't be prouder!

Last week, the 21-year-old released two debut singles, "To Love a Boy" and "Stay Open." Both are stripped-down, dreamy folk tracks. On Saturday, her dad posted a clip of one along with a touching endorsement of her work and a hint at more music to come.

"These two gorgeous new songs released yesterday by @maya_hawke. Check them out on Spotify and iTunes. Album to follow," he wrote beside a snippet of "To Love a Boy."

Maya has had a huge summer, first stealing scenes as Robin, Steve Harrington's (Joe Keery) wise-cracking co-worker at Scoops Ahoy in season three of Stranger Things. Then, she had a minor role as a member of the notorious Manson Family in Quentin Tarantino's nostalgia-laden new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Ethan's post in support of his daughter isn't the first he's shown his love for her work this summer. Soon after season three of Stranger Things dropped, he shared a post for the show featuring Maya's character. In the caption, he included a sweet message about her performance in the hit show.

"Some of you may have missed her in last year's BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions - heck I even missed a few and I'm her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE," Ethan, who shares Maya with his ex-wife, Uma Thurman, wrote. "She's the real thing. #StrangerThings."

While at the premiere for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in July, Maya gushed to ET about the opportunity to work with Tarantino, who collaborated with her mother on a number of films.

"I grew up around Quentin and around those movies," she said. "They meant a lot to me and the story of my family and my growing up, so it’s wonderful to add my own little piece to the puzzle. It was wonderful to follow [in my mother's] footsteps, just for a second, in that way and relate to her and experience some of what she experienced and it was wonderful."

