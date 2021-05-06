The Derbez family is back!

Eugenio Derbez, wife Alessandra Rosaldo, and his four children -- daughters Aislinn, 34, Aitana, 6, and sons Vadhir, 30, and José Eduardo, 29, -- explore the great outdoors for season 2 of De Viaje Con Los Derbez.

While the first season showed the famous family traveling to Morocco, amid the coronavirus pandemic, season 2 sees them trading airplanes and big cities for an RV and beautiful U.S. national parks.

"This is the first time that we are all together after months of not seeing each other during quarantine," Eugenio says in the exclusive trailer above.

Aislinn adds, "I have never camped with my family and finally we are camping!"

The Derbez clan, along with their bulldog, Fiona (making her debut on the show), embark on a variety of outdoor extreme adventures at Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho, explore the breathtaking views at Yellowstone National Park, and even have close encounters with big and small wild creatures in Big Sky, Montana. All the while, family tensions and unforgettable moments arise.

"Emotionally, this time was better than the first time around. Camping is not my favorite thing to do at all. I was challenged over and over and over again. It was complicated. I did go through all sorts of emotions, fear, nervousness, anxiety, anger," Alessandra tells ET exclusively with a laugh. "But in the end, it was fun. I have to say that it was fun, even if it was a bit chaotic."

As for her piece of advice for moms and families embarking on their own outdoor adventure, she says, "Try to have fun!"

"My one piece of advice to the moms out there camping with our kids is, try to enjoy it. Try to enjoy every second of it, even though it's uncomfortable, even though there are certain dangers that you have to be aware of," she adds. "Your kids are going to remember this for the rest of their lives. It's a great experience. So try to have fun!"

The first four episodes of the second season of De Viaje Con Los Derbez premieres May 20 on Pantaya. The remaining three episodes will drop on May 27.

For more on the Derbez family, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'De Viaje Con Los Derbez': Alessandra Rosaldo on the Moment That Almost Made Her Quit the Show (Exclusive)

Eugenio Derbez and Daughter Go on 'Dora'-Inspired Scavenger Hunt!

'Overboard' Star Credits Loyal Latino Fan Base for Massive Hollywood Success (Exclusive)

Eugenio Derbez and Daughter Go on 'Dora'-Inspired Scavenger Hunt! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery