Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino have called it quits.

In matching Instagram posts on Friday, the pair, who tied the knot in 2011, announced that they are splitting up. The news comes just over two months after Amurri, 34, and Martino, 38, announced that they're expecting their third child in spring 2020.

"Our family is starting down a new path. After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple," the pair captioned a smiling shot of their family. "We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another."

"We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together," they continued. "We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family."

They signed the note, "All the love, Eva & Kyle"

Amurri, who's the daughter of Susan Sarandon, and her soccer analyst husband already have two children, Marlowe, 5, and Major, 3. The pair welcomed Major after suffering a miscarriage in 2015.

In their September pregnancy announcement, Amurri wrote, "Our family is ecstatic to share this ‘collab’ that has been brewing now for several months!”

Watch the video below for more on Amurri and Martino.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Martino Addresses Decision to Stop Breastfeeding Infant Son Embed Code Restart

Eva Amurri Martino and Husband Kyle Reveal Third Pregnancy in Heartwarming Family Video

Eva Amurri Martino Talks Emotional Decision to Stop Breast-Feeding Her Son at 3 Months Old

Eva Amurri Martino Reveals Depression Caused by 'Freak Accident' With Son: 'I'm in an Emotionally Bad Place'

Related Gallery