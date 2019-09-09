Eva Amurri Martino and her husband, Kyle Martino, are gearing up for the arrival of their third child.

The 34-year-old actress, who is the daughter of screen legend Susan Sarandon, shared the joyful news by posting a heartwarming video featuring her and Kyle, a sports analyst, enjoying some family time on her blog on Sunday.

The sweet video eventually cuts to a screen reading, “Sometimes the best things in life…” followed by the words, “are the most expected.”

Eva is then seen turning to face the camera to reveal a baby bump under her figure-hugging gray dress.

Kyle then adds a third children’s chair to the family’s patio furniture before cradling Eva’s baby bump and giving her a kiss.

“Baby Martino Coming Spring 2020,” the final caption reads, after their 5-year-old daughter, Marlowe Mae, places a cuddly bunny onto the third chair. The couple also has a 2-year-old son, Major James, whom they conceived following a miscarriage.

“Our family is ecstatic to share this ‘collab’ that has been brewing now for several months!” Eva wrote alongside the video. “There is SO much more to say, and I am going to send out a newsletter later tonight with much more info and detail about all of this!”

“As always, thank you so much for your ongoing support for our family, it really does mean the world. xoxo The Martinos," she added.

Congrats to the family on their happy news!

