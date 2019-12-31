Eva Amurri is getting real.

The actress and blogger got candid with her followers about the challenges she's currently facing amid her divorce from husband Kyle Martino on her Instagram Story on Monday. The estranged couple is currently expecting their third child together, a baby boy, and as Amurri revealed, she's experiencing some difficulties with her pregnancy.

"This is an extremely stressful time for me. [Husband Kyle Martino and I] are in the last mile of our divorce process and so we are doing a lot of the logistical-nightmare aspects of it," Amurri shared. "So we’ve been spending all day today changing all the utilities into my name and putting them on new payments and all that kinda stuff, which is never fun. It’s basically like moving all over again."

"And I’ve had to tell about 20 people today that I’m getting divorced, which is not something that’s so fun to tell a stranger over and over again," the soon-to-be mom of three continued. "So I’m definitely in the real-life hard part of that."

Amurri continued, describing the challenges she's facing with her pregnancy. "On top of that, I just found out that I actually failed my first screener for gestational diabetes, so that was a big shock to me," she said.

"I passed this first one-hour one with both of my other pregnancies, so now I’m taking the three-hour test tomorrow and I’m more shaken up about it than I expected to be," she explained. "I’m feeling so overwhelmed that the idea of dealing with gestational diabetes on top of everything else is really putting me over the edge."

"But I do know a lot of people, personally, who didn’t pass the one-hour but did past the three-hour. So I’m trying to just not worry or be overwhelmed until I have to. So I’ll be sitting in the doctor’s office for, like, three and a half hours tomorrow morning," Amurri said, concluding with a "Happy New Year!"

Amurri and Martino announced their breakup in November, just two months after revealing they had another baby on the way. The pair tied the knot in 2011, and already share 5-year-old daughter Marlowe and 3-year-old son Major.

"Our family is starting down a new path. After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple," they shared at the time. "We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another."

"We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together," they continued. "We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family."

