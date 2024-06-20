Eva Longoria is teasing her character in Only Murders in the Building.

Speaking with ET at the world premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, Land of Women, at The Whitby Hotel in New York City on Thursday, the dazzling 49-year-old actress couldn't come up with the words to describe her excitement working alongside some Hollywood heavyweights in the upcoming season 4 Hulu series.

"Meryl Streep. Melissa McCarthy. Eugene Levy. Zach Galifianakis. Paul Rudd," Longoria gushed of her Only Murders in the Building co-stars. "There was one scene we were, all of us, we were there and I was like, 'How is this my life?' I'm so excited."

It's truly a pinch-me moment for Longoria, as she previously expressed to ET back in March, but fans are truly salivating at her upcoming role, which has been kept under wraps since her involvement in the show was first announced.

"It's a really funny character," she teased of the role. "When you find out who I play, you're going to be like, 'That's perfect!'"

Levy, Longoria and Galifianakis are all joining Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short for season 4, which debuts Aug. 27 on Hulu.

Ramón Campos, Eva Longoria, Victoria Bazúa, Santiago Cabrera and Gema R. Neira at the Apple TV+'s "Land of Women" world premiere at The Whitby Hotel on June 20, 2024 in New York City. - Getty

Longoria is best known for portraying Gabrielle Solis on the hit ABC dramedy series Desperate Housewives, which aired 180 episodes across eight seasons from October 2004 to May 2012. The series also starred Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Nicollette Sheridan and Jesse Metcalfe.

For some time now, there's been talk about a reboot. And, yes, Longoria's down to saunter back to Wisteria Lane if the reboot comes to fruition.

"Oh my God, yes! I would be the first to sign up for the reboot," Longoria tells ET. "[Desperate Housewives showrunner] Marc Cherry knows that. I've told him a hundred times. I was like, 'Let's do it again. I miss Wisteria Lane. I miss the girls. I miss Gabby Solis. I miss being her.'"

For now, fans can fall back in love with Longoria in her new Apple TV+ dramedy thriller -- created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira -- which is inspired by Sandra Barneda's bestselling novel, La Tierra de las Mujeres. In Land of Women, "a New York socialite is forced to flee to a charming Spanish wine town with her mother and daughter. She finds herself navigating small-town quirks while also confronting her deepest family secrets -- and a pair of bumbling hit men," according to the show's description.

The series stars Longoria -- who also serves as an executive producer -- Carmen Maura, Santiago Cabrera, Gloria Muñoz and Victoria Bazua. For Longoria, the idea of mixing work and pleasure has always been her cup of tea. In this case, she wanted to film on-location in Spain, so she had Campos make that happen.

"I reverse-engineered and I said, 'I wanna shoot in Spain.' That's what I do now, if I wanna do a movie -- I wanna do a movie in the Bahamas -- then I write it and then we reverse-engineer, so that's what I did with this one. I was like, 'I wanna shoot in Spain. I wanna be in Spain, so I called Ramón Campos, who's our showrunner, and I said, 'Ramón, write me something in Spain. I would love to act in Spanish. I've never acted in Spanish,'" Longoria said. "[Campos] came like a month later with this book ... and before you knew it, we were in the wine country shooting the show."

Land of Women premieres June 26 on Apple TV+.

RELATED CONTENT: