Eva Longoria took a moment to talk with ET's Denny Directo at the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, where she opened up about the success of her film, Flamin' Hot.

Longoria, named a "director to watch" last year, expressed her delight at being back in Palm Springs for the prestigious event.

"I was just telling somebody, you know it's the Palm Springs Film Festival, so you want to stay here for a couple of days and get a massage. They're like, 'No, in and out, we got to go.' There's just so much happening during awards season, and this is the first stop. I was so happy just seeing [Flamin' Hot actress] Annie [Gonzalez] got to come this year, and we're here with the film, so it's been really a fun ride for us," shared Longoria.

Flamin' Hot is based on a memoir of the same name by Richard Montañez, a former Frito-Lay janitor who rose through the ranks at the company after he claimed to invent the now-iconic Flamin' Hot seasoning.

The film features Narcos: Mexico star Jesse Garcia as Montañez, and Gonzalez as his wife, Judy -- in addition to Tony Shalhoub, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Matt Walsh, and Pepe Serna.

The conversation shifted to the success of Longoria's movie, Flamin' Hot which has resonated with audiences. The film's song, "Fire Inside," sung by Becky G and written by the legendary Diane Warren, recently made The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shortlist for Best Original Song.

"We got Diane Warren, which was huge. Then to get Becky G to sing the Diane Warren song, it was just like a match made in heaven. To be able to work with the genius that Diane Warren is, she really captured the essence of what the film was about and put it into a song,” said Longoria.

"That's so hard to do, to recap the whole movie and make it into a song, and she's a genius at that point. That's why she's been nominated so many times. So, we are so blessed and so lucky to have Diane Warren on our team for sure."

The interview took a lighthearted turn as Longoria shared her New Year's resolution. "You know, I'm gonna do more of this. I'm gonna do more of that. Less of this. ...I was trying to set more fun ones like try a new drink every time I go to a bar -- instead of the punishing ones of like eat better, exercise more. I'm trying fun ones."

Always one to keep it light, Longoria revealed, "Always order a new appetizer. If I go out to eat, I cannot or I'm not allowed to order the same appetizer. You gotta try something new. My New Year's resolution is all about eating and drinking."

When asked if she still indulges in Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Longoria humorously replied, "I am, I got my lifetime supply. I always tell Frito Lay you may make Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, but we own, the Latinos own Flamin’ Hot Cheetos."

Flamin' Hot is currently streaming on Hulu.

