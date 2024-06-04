Eva Longoria is coming back to our screens in a big way.

From her iconic portrayal of Gabrielle Solis on ABC's Desperate Housewives, Longoria has proven that she knows how to bring the drama as a leading lady. Yet, she hasn't had a recurring television role in years. Now, the 49-year-old actress is making a return to TV as Gala in AppleTV+'s Land of Women (Tierra de Mujeres).

Gala is a New York socialite whose life is turned upside down when she's forced to flee the city to a charming vineyard in Spain with her aging mother (Carmen Maura) and teenage daughter (Victoria Bazúa) after her now-vanished husband failed to repay a multimillion-dollar debt to the wrong people.

The trailer shows Gala navigating her new life in the small town while also confronting her deepest family secrets.

"When everything falls apart," the trailer reads, continuing, "family comes together."

The six-episode drama-comedy is inspired by award-winning author Sandra Barneda's best-selling novel, "La tierra de las mujeres," and also stars Santiago Cabrera.

Land of Women is created by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira and Paula Fernández and directed by Carlos Sedes. The series is produced by Bambú Studios, and executive produced by showrunner Campos, Neira, Sedes, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ben Spector, Sandra Condito and Longoria.

The part is a bit different for Longoria, who played a very sexy character on Desperate Housewives. Despite being typecast in sexy roles, Longoria has always considered herself an "ugly duckling."

"For me? The ugly duckling," she told ET in December when asked where her confidence comes from. "I did not identify as a beauty growing up and so I don't have a very healthy relationship with it because it didn't define me."

"When people are like, 'You know you're sexy and beautiful and you're on this list,' I'm like, 'Bring it yes, yes,'" she said.

Land of Women premieres June 26 on Apple TV+.

