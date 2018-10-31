It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Super Baby!

Eva Longoria is soaking up every special moment she has with her bundle of joy, 4-month-old son, Santiago, who was celebrating his very first Halloween. The former Telenovela star took to Instagram to share precious photos of her and her little one, who was dressed as a tiny Superman.

"Super Baby! #happyhalloween 🎃Check out my stories to see him fly!!! 😂," she captioned two adorable shots. One features her holding up Santiago in the air, and a second one was him lying on a couch. She also posted a couple of Instagram Story videos where Santi was on his tummy and wind was blowing on his cape.

ET spoke with Longoria earlier this week, where she shared that she already had a ton of costumes planned for her little boy.

"I got like 10 outfits for him, so he'll be having some changes," Longoria shared. 'Everybody goes, 'Where are you going?' and I go, 'Nowhere. We're not even leaving the house!' I just am dying to dress him up!"

She also couldn't help but gush about how she loves every minute of motherhood. "For the first two months he was like a beautiful blob and now he's, you know, grabbing and reacting and touching my face," Longoria said with a smile. "Every stage is my favorite."

Hear more of what she shared in the video below.

