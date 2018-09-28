What a Posh auntie!

Victoria Beckham finally got a chance to meet her bestie Eva Longoria’s baby son, Santiago, on Thursday.

The 44-year-old British fashion designer took to Instagram to share a sweet shot with her longtime friend and her 3-month-old baby boy.

"Finally meeting Santi!! I’m in Love!! X so many kisses @evalongoria and Pepe!!!” Beckham captioned the precious photo. "xxx Love u so much and could not be happier for u both!!! xxxx.”

Beckham has been a longtime friend of Longoria’s, even designing her 2016 wedding gown as she tied the knot with Pepe Baston. The former Spice Girl also lent her support to Longoria back in April as her actress and producer pal received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Longoria welcomed her first child back in June, sharing the first photos with HOLA! magazine. The little guy is already showing off his skills.

Last week, Longoria shared an adorable video of her little man squirming around and “playing the piano” with his feet.

“Hey @chrissyteigen, I think I found the new @johnlegend! Watch out John, he’s got talent!” she captioned the clip.

