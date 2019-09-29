Eva Marcille Welcomes Son Maverick With Husband Michael Sterling

Congrats to Eva Marcille!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave birth to a baby boy named Maverick on Friday, her husband, Michael Sterling, announced at an event on Saturday.

"Yesterday, he decided he was not going to wait. He was going to come, so yesterday at 4:12 p.m., my wife and I welcomed Maverick," Sterling revealed in a speech to the crowd. Marcille reposted the video on her Instagram Story.

"He came in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces, 20 and a half inches. He's doing terrific. Mom is good and healthy, and we're just excited," Sterling added.

Baby Maverick is the second child for Marcille and Sterling, who married in October 2018. They welcomed their first child together, Michael Todd Sterling Jr., in April 2018, while Marcille is also mom to a daughter, Marley, from a previous relationship.

Marcille's baby news comes as another RHOA star, Kandi Burruss, is reportedly expecting her third child, via surrogate.

Burruss opened up about potentially using a surrogate to have another child during an appearance on Busy Tonight earlier this year.

"I had to go through the IVF process to get my son, and I have been having some issues or whatever,” she explained. "And this is something we were discussing, so I felt like, you know what, why hold back? I might as well talk about it. I think it’s important to share."

See more in the video below.

