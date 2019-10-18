Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are the same when it comes to their parenting style.

The 45-year-old actress appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, where she opened up about how she and the First Man star are "bulldozing parents" to their two daughters -- Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3.

"We're very controlling," Mendes explained. "I think what the term is, we're always laughing at these terms, I think we would be 'bulldozing parents.'"

"I heard of the term helicopter parenting," she continued. "And I'm like, well, what else are we supposed to do? They're, like, this big, we have to be on top of them every second…. The stakes are really high. So yeah, I'm a helicopter parent. And then I heard the bulldozing and I’m like, 'Ooh, yeah, I’m probably a bulldozing parent too.'"

Since Mendes and Gosling had their children, they have kept them out of the spotlight, with the actress' career also taking a backseat. She knew that being a full-time mom would be difficult, but she didn't expect it to be as intense as it is.

"People are so sweet. They really try to warn you, prep you, when you’re pregnant, but nobody can prep you. Nobody," she said. "And nobody told me it was gonna really be a job. And a job that I needed an incredible amount of skill for, in different areas."

Joking that she's "a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss," Mendes cracked, "They’re not grateful! Oh my god, do they get grateful? Does that happen at some point?"

But all jokes aside, Mendes adores her baby girls, sharing that the toughest days on the job includes packing snacks.

"Hardest part, hands down, the amount the snacks I have to carry all day long and the variety," she laughed. "You need variation, you need variety. They like something different and you need to keep it fresh because they're like, 'Nah.'"

For more on Mendes and Gosling's life as parents, watch below.

