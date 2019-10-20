Eva Mendes is opening up about a totally relatable mom moment.

The actress and mother of two took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to reveal she's looking for a little "me" time.

"Sunday. Still in bed. Trying to hide from my kids," she wrote before adding she's "not having success."

"And no, I didn’t wash my makeup off last night," she continued, explaining the selfie she shared rocking makeup from the day before. "I know, I know so bad, yadda yadda but I like the 'next day of the night before' eye make up look. My skin disagrees tho."

She went on to encourage fellow moms to find a nice moment for themselves. "To all you mamas out there, hope you find a moment to sneak away from the madness today even for a few minutes. Calgon take me awayyyyy (the older moms will know what that means)," she concluded.

Mendes, who shares two daughters -- Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3 -- with Ryan Gosling, recently opened up about their "bulldozing" parenting styles on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"We're very controlling," Mendes explained. "I think what the term is, we're always laughing at these terms, I think we would be 'bulldozing parents.'"

"I heard of the term helicopter parenting," she added. "And I'm like, well, what else are we supposed to do? They're, like, this big, we have to be on top of them every second…. The stakes are really high. So yeah, I'm a helicopter parent. And then I heard the bulldozing and I’m like, 'Ooh, yeah, I’m probably a bulldozing parent too.'"

