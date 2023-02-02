From Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham to Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie, celebs and beauty experts alike sing at the altar of Augustinus Bader — and it's no wonder. Backed by 30 years of stem cell research and innovation, the brand's transformative products, created by biomedical scientist and physician Prof. Bader, have garnered a cult following. Augustinus Bader’s moisturizers and treatments aren’t exactly budget-friendly, but for the next 24 hours, the rarely discounted products are all on sale at Space NK.

Now through Friday, February 3, shoppers can save 20% on every Augustinus Bader product. If you are looking for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts, cult-favorite skincare is perfect for the beauty lovers on your list. Surprise them with the Hydration Heroes set, including Augustinus Bader's most in-demand hydrating formulas for their face and body.

Get 20% Off Augustinus Bader

If you're new to Augustinus Bader and are unsure of where to start, we recommend starting with The Rich Cream — an upgraded version of the multi award-winning The Cream. Using clean technology, the daily moisturizer hydrates deeply using natural ingredients (like all Augustinus Bader products) to create "an optimal environment for cellular renewal," according to the website, to give you your smoothest, most youthful-looking skin yet.

Ahead, shop the best Augustinus Bader deals at Space NK before the sale ends tomorrow. No code is needed to unlock these luxurious savings!

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Space NK Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, it's also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. $293 $234 Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream Space NK Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream Improve the appearance of under-eye circles, puffiness, dark shadows, fine lines, and wrinkles, while boosting firmness and hydration. Powered by TFC8, the Eye Cream helps diminish the signs of aging, damage, and stress, for total renewal of the delicate eye area. $221 $177 Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream Space NK Augustinus Bader The Body Cream Inspired by 30 years of research and innovation, this deeply moisturizing body cream promotes the appearance of firmer, toned, and more even skin. It is the perfect compliment to The Cream and The Rich Cream for a head-to-toe hydrating and rejuvenating experience.

$95 $76 Shop Now

