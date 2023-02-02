Shopping

Every Augustinus Bader Product Is On Sale Until Tomorrow, Including Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Moisturizer

By Charlotte Lewis
Augustinus Bader Black Friday
Augustinus Bader

From Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham to Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie, celebs and beauty experts alike sing at the altar of Augustinus Bader — and it's no wonder. Backed by 30 years of stem cell research and innovation, the brand's transformative products, created by biomedical scientist and physician Prof. Bader, have garnered a cult following. Augustinus Bader’s moisturizers and treatments aren’t exactly budget-friendly, but for the next 24 hours, the rarely discounted products are all on sale at Space NK.

Now through Friday, February 3, shoppers can save 20% on every Augustinus Bader product. If you are looking for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts, cult-favorite skincare is perfect for the beauty lovers on your list. Surprise them with the Hydration Heroes set, including Augustinus Bader's most in-demand hydrating formulas for their face and body.

Get 20% Off Augustinus Bader

If you're new to Augustinus Bader and are unsure of where to start, we recommend starting with The Rich Cream — an upgraded version of the multi award-winning The Cream. Using clean technology, the daily moisturizer hydrates deeply using natural ingredients (like all Augustinus Bader products) to create "an optimal environment for cellular renewal," according to the website, to give you your smoothest, most youthful-looking skin yet.

Ahead, shop the best Augustinus Bader deals at Space NK before the sale ends tomorrow. No code is needed to unlock these luxurious savings!

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Space NK
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, it's also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. 

$293$234
Augustinus Bader The Cream
The Cream Face Moisturizer
Space NK
Augustinus Bader The Cream

The light, hydrating moisturizer powered by patented TFC8 is clinically shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.

$293$234
Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream
Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream
Space NK
Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream

Improve the appearance of under-eye circles, puffiness, dark shadows, fine lines, and wrinkles, while boosting firmness and hydration. Powered by TFC8, the Eye Cream helps diminish the signs of aging, damage, and stress, for total renewal of the delicate eye area. 

$221$177
Augustinus Bader The Body Cream
The Body Cream
Space NK
Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

Inspired by 30 years of research and innovation, this deeply moisturizing body cream promotes the appearance of firmer, toned, and more even skin. It is the perfect compliment to The Cream and The Rich Cream for a head-to-toe hydrating and rejuvenating experience.

$95$76
Augustinus Bader The Light Cream
Augustinus Bader The Light Cream
Space NK
Augustinus Bader The Light Cream

Augustinus Bader’s anti-aging moisturizer now comes in a lightweight formula. The mattifying moisturizer works to "hydrate, balance, renew, and protect" the skin, all while reducing excess oils, according to the retailer.

$175$140
Augustinus Bader The Hydration Heroes 2-Piece Set
Augustinus Bader The Hydration Heroes 2-Piece Set
Space NK
Augustinus Bader The Hydration Heroes 2-Piece Set

Worth $380, this gift set includes two of Augustinus Bader's most in-demand hydrating formulas for the face and body — The Rich Cream and The Body Cream. 

$325$260
Augustinus Bader The Winter Recovery 4-Piece Skin Care Set
Augustinus Bader The Winter Recovery 4-Piece Skin Care Set
Space NK
Augustinus Bader The Winter Recovery 4-Piece Skin Care Set

Give the gift of renewed and rejuvenated skin with two of Augustinus Bader’s top-selling facial moisturizers, the original cult cream, The Rich Cream, the replenishing The Lip Balm, and two of the newest glow-boosting, age-defying innovations, The Serum and The Eye Cream. 

$565$452
Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream
Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream
Space NK
Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream

Formulated with natural super-hydration, anti-inflammatories, and antioxidants, this ultra-rich, multi-corrective skin savior is designed to instantly replenish, rehydrate, and soothe dry, irritated, or inflamed skin restoring a healthy, balanced, glowing complexion.

$293$234

