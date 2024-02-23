Shop Space NK's sale on beauty favorites, including deals on every Augustinus Bader product.
From Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston to Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle, celebs and beauty experts alike sing at the altar of Augustinus Bader — and it's no wonder why. Backed by 30 years of stem cell research and innovation, the brand's transformative products, created by biomedical scientist and physician Prof. Bader, have garnered a cult following.
Now through Monday, February 26, you can save 15% on every cult-favorite Augustinus Bader product at Space NK's sitewide sale. Augustinus Bader's entire lineup of skin-transforming moisturizers that are high on our beauty wishlist is marked down just in time for a winter-to-spring regimen revamp.
Hailed by shoppers as being a "miracle in a tube" The Rich Cream is at the top of every beauty lover's wish list. An upgraded version of the multi award-winning The Cream, the daily moisturizer hydrates deeply using clean technology and natural ingredients (like all Augustinus Bader products) to create "an optimal environment for cellular renewal," according to the brand, to give you your smoothest, most youthful-looking skin yet.
Augustinus Bader's science-forward moisturizers and eye creams work to boost the body’s natural renewal process, which results in softened fine lines, lifted skin, improved texture, and a regulated moisture balance. Ahead, shop all the best Augustinus Bader deals from Space NK that are only available this weekend.
Augustinus Bader The Cream
The light, hydrating moisturizer powered by patented TFC8 is clinically shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), which has been optimized for skin cell renewal, the ingredients soak into your skin to create an optimal environment for repair and renewal.
Augustinus Bader The Light Cream
Augustinus Bader’s anti-aging moisturizer now comes in a lightweight formula. The mattifying moisturizer works to "hydrate, balance, renew, and protect" the skin, all while reducing excess oils, according to the retailer.
Augustinus Bader The Retinol Serum
Augustinus Bader's powerful retinol serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines without causing irritation.
Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream
Improve the appearance of under-eye circles, puffiness, dark shadows, fine lines, and wrinkles, while boosting firmness and hydration. Powered by TFC8, the Eye Cream helps diminish the signs of aging, damage and stress, for total renewal of the delicate eye area.
Augustinus Bader The Foaming Cleanser
Gently cleanse your skin of impurities and makeup without disturbing its natural microbiome using Augustinus Bader's balancing cleanser.
Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches
Powered by Augustinus Bader's signature TCF8 complex, these eye patches claim to illuminate the undereye puffiness and reduce signs of aging for a rejuvenated look.
Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream
Formulated with natural super-hydration, anti-inflammatories, and antioxidants, this ultra-rich, multi-corrective skin savior is designed to instantly replenish, rehydrate, and soothe dry, irritated, or inflamed skin restoring a healthy, balanced, glowing complexion.
RELATED CONTENT: