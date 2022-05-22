Every Celebrity Guest at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding
The stars not only aligned for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s love -- but they turned up in full force for their wedding ceremony in Italy on May 22. Kourtney, 41, and Travis, 46, said “I do” in front of a host of their famous family and friends.
The amore was in the air, as famous faces watched the pair exchange their vows. Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, along with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, had front row seats to the nuptials. The bride’s sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were in attendance.
Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate, Mark Hoppus, was in attendance with his wife, as well as his friend, Machine Gun Kelly, and his fiancée, Megan Fox. Kourtney's good friend Simon Huck and his finance executive husband Phil Riportella were also spotted on their way to the wedding.
Kourtney's children who she shares with her ex Scott Disick, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, were all in attendance. Travis' kids with his ex Shanna Moakler, Landon, 18, Alabama, 16 and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23 were there to celebrate the big day too.
The wedding was a glamorous, Dolce and Gabanna affair so Stefano Gabbana and his partner Domenico Dolce were on hand as well.
Kourtney and Travis’ wedding comes after the two sealed their love during not one, but two intimate ceremonies. The couple -- who got engaged in October -- had a practice run in Las Vegas at the One Love Wedding Chapel in April. Last week, Mr. And Mrs. Barker officially sealed the deal when they got legally married in Santa Barbara, California, at the courthouse.
