Baby Yoda is back, baby (well, on Oct. 30, at least). The Mandalorian season 2 premieres on Disney+ this Friday (watch the trailer here), which means we will be heading far, far away to reunite with Mando, AKA Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and The Child as they continue to navigate the galaxy together, this time to reunite Baby Yoda with the Jedis.

The return Star Wars' take on the Western may be the newest franchise offering to Disney+, but it's far from the only Jedi-minded content to watch on the streaming service. Check out the list below for everything Star Wars you can watch on Disney+ right now. And after that, here are the best movies to watch on Disney+.

The Mandalorian

Chapters 1 - 8 of the first live-action Star Wars television show are out now. Come for the titular bounty hunter's escapades at the outer reaches of the galaxy, stay for Baby Yoda, with season 2 right on the way.

Watch The Mandalorian here. Season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 30.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the Complete Skywalker Saga

With Episode IX arriving on Disney+ two months early, the entire Skywalker Saga -- from 1977's A New Hope through to last year's chapter-closing The Rise of Skywalker -- is available to stream in one place.

Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker here.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Ahead of The Mandalorian season 2, take a behind-the-scenes look at how the first season was made in this eight-episode docuseries, featuring new footage and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

Watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian here.

The Clone Wars, The Complete Series

All seven seasons of the animated series are streaming. After watching the series finale, "Victory and Death," make sure to check out ET's postmortem with EP Dave Filoni.

Watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars here.

Rebels and More Star Wars Animated Series

Now that Clone Wars finally got its rightful ending, there's no better time to revisit seasons 1 - 4 of Star Wars Rebels. Star Wars Resistance, a number of LEGO Star Wars series and countless animated shorts are also available.

Watch Star Wars Rebels here.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Lucasfilm's first anthology movie -- about the Rebel heroes who stole the plans for the Death Star -- is on Disney+, with the second standalone film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, set to arrive July 9.

Watch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story here.

Meanwhile, watch the video below for all our Mandalorianseason 2 theories and predictions.

