Everything We're Shopping from Abercrombie's Black Friday Sale — Including 30% Off TikTok-Viral Jeans

By Lauren Gruber‍
Whether you've been waiting for the right time to try Abercrombie & Fitch's TikTok-approved denim or looking to stock up on more of your favorite jeans, now is the time. In honor of Black Friday 2022, the women and men's apparel brand is offering shoppers 30% off the entire website — including denim, sweaters, outerwear, office-friendly clothes, wedding guest dresses, and more. Now through November 28, the Abercrombie Black Friday Sale also includes new arrivals to gift this holiday season. 

Shop 30% Off Abercrombie

Without a doubt, Abercrombie's most beloved item has to be its jeans. The brand's denim collection blew up on TikTok for their superior comfort and fit, as well as the Curve Love line. Curve Love jeans are designed with an extra two inches through the hip to accommodate for curvier bodies — no more choosing between jeans that fit either your waist or your bum. Additionally, Abercrombie's denim selection ranges from a 23-37 inch waist and five inseam options for the perfect fit. 

Aside from internet-famous jeans, Abercrombie's best sale of the year includes plenty of sweaters, skirts, jackets, bodysuits, and so much more. Below, we've selected 15 of our favorite pieces — it's so hard to choose just a few — to shop while Abercrombie's Black Friday sale lasts. 

Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

These jeans have everything we want in fall denim: a goes-with-everything medium wash, five inseam options, and a relaxed fit through the leg while still making your booty look amazing. An extra two inches through the hip makes these jeans a great solution for curvier bodies.

$90$63
Classic Short Cardigan
Classic Short Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch
Classic Short Cardigan

The slightly cropped length of this cardi makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.

$70$49
Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit
Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit

Bodysuits are great for layering, and this option features a collarbone-baring square neck.

$50$35
Sloane Tailored Pant
Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
Sloane Tailored Pant

The tailored yet effortless fit of these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers makes them easy to dress up or down.

$90$63
Corset Sweetheart Sweater Bodysuit
Corset Sweetheart Sweater Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Corset Sweetheart Sweater Bodysuit

Date nights just got a whole lot cozier with this sexy sweetheart bodysuit.

$70$49
Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants
Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants
Abercrombie and Fitch
Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants

You can seamlessly dress these straight-legged leather pants up or down for any occasion — they're also available in Curve Love.

$110$77
Cozy Shirt Jacket
Cozy Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cozy Shirt Jacket

Add a pop of color to your autumnal outfits with this plaid shirt-jacket hybrid.

$120$84
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress
Long-Sleeve Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress

Chic and sexy without trying too hard, a well-fitting sweater dress is a fall wardrobe staple for a reason.

$80$56
Seamless Fabric Corset Bodysuit
Seamless Fabric Corset Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Seamless Fabric Corset Bodysuit

Available in five colors including this rich blue, a corset bodysuit is our go-to going-out top for fall. This top is especially great for smaller chests, so note that fuller busts might not fit into the cup seams.

$45$32
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

The '90s straight leg jeans you know and love now come in an autumnal brown shade, plus every wash under the sun as well as Curve Love.

$90$63
Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan
Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch
Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan

For a luxurious look that won't break the bank, this zip-up is made with a thick ribbed cotton-blend fabric that's sure to keep you warm all season long.

$80$56
Wool-Blend Blazer Coat
Wool-Blend Blazer Coat
Abercrombie and Fitch
Wool-Blend Blazer Coat

All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this is a great piece to transition from fall to winter.

$200$140
Corset Midi Sweater Dress
Corset Midi Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Corset Midi Sweater Dress

This corset-seamed sweater dress hugs your curves for a flattering fit.

$90$63
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean

Try Abercrombie's 90's-style jeans in a baggy, relaxed-fit silhouette and low rise. This style features a black wash, knee blowout details and frayed hem for all your nights out. 

$100$70
Wool-Blend Plaid Mini Skirt
Wool-Blend Plaid Mini Skirt
Abercrombie and Fitch
Wool-Blend Plaid Mini Skirt

Pair this mini skirt with tights and boots for an adorable cold-weather outfit.

$60$42

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

