Whether you've been waiting for the right time to try Abercrombie & Fitch's TikTok-approved denim or looking to stock up on more of your favorite jeans, now is the time. In honor of Black Friday 2022, the women and men's apparel brand is offering shoppers 30% off the entire website — including denim, sweaters, outerwear, office-friendly clothes, wedding guest dresses, and more. Now through November 28, the Abercrombie Black Friday Sale also includes new arrivals to gift this holiday season.

Shop 30% Off Abercrombie

Without a doubt, Abercrombie's most beloved item has to be its jeans. The brand's denim collection blew up on TikTok for their superior comfort and fit, as well as the Curve Love line. Curve Love jeans are designed with an extra two inches through the hip to accommodate for curvier bodies — no more choosing between jeans that fit either your waist or your bum. Additionally, Abercrombie's denim selection ranges from a 23-37 inch waist and five inseam options for the perfect fit.

Aside from internet-famous jeans, Abercrombie's best sale of the year includes plenty of sweaters, skirts, jackets, bodysuits, and so much more. Below, we've selected 15 of our favorite pieces — it's so hard to choose just a few — to shop while Abercrombie's Black Friday sale lasts.

Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean These jeans have everything we want in fall denim: a goes-with-everything medium wash, five inseam options, and a relaxed fit through the leg while still making your booty look amazing. An extra two inches through the hip makes these jeans a great solution for curvier bodies. $90 $63 Shop Now

Sloane Tailored Pant Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant The tailored yet effortless fit of these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers makes them easy to dress up or down. $90 $63 Shop Now

Seamless Fabric Corset Bodysuit Abercrombie and Fitch Seamless Fabric Corset Bodysuit Available in five colors including this rich blue, a corset bodysuit is our go-to going-out top for fall. This top is especially great for smaller chests, so note that fuller busts might not fit into the cup seams. $45 $32 Shop Now

Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan Abercrombie and Fitch Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan For a luxurious look that won't break the bank, this zip-up is made with a thick ribbed cotton-blend fabric that's sure to keep you warm all season long. $80 $56 Shop Now

Wool-Blend Blazer Coat Abercrombie and Fitch Wool-Blend Blazer Coat All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this is a great piece to transition from fall to winter. $200 $140 Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sephora's Cyber Week Sale Starts Today: Shop The 20 Best Deals

Tory Burch Just Put Over 300 New Styles On Sale Ahead of Black Friday

Save 25% On Every Tatcha Skincare Product for Black Friday 2022

The Best Amazon Black Friday Massage Gun Deals to Shop Today

Get 25% Off Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Hair Products at Vegamour's Sale

The BaubleBar Ring Worn By Julia Roberts Is On Sale for $18

La Mer's Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is Nearly 50% Off Right Now

Get 60% off Running Shoes and Gear at Nike's Black Friday Sale

The Always Pan From Our Place Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever