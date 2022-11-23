Everything We're Shopping from Abercrombie's Black Friday Sale — Including 30% Off TikTok-Viral Jeans
Whether you've been waiting for the right time to try Abercrombie & Fitch's TikTok-approved denim or looking to stock up on more of your favorite jeans, now is the time. In honor of Black Friday 2022, the women and men's apparel brand is offering shoppers 30% off the entire website — including denim, sweaters, outerwear, office-friendly clothes, wedding guest dresses, and more. Now through November 28, the Abercrombie Black Friday Sale also includes new arrivals to gift this holiday season.
Without a doubt, Abercrombie's most beloved item has to be its jeans. The brand's denim collection blew up on TikTok for their superior comfort and fit, as well as the Curve Love line. Curve Love jeans are designed with an extra two inches through the hip to accommodate for curvier bodies — no more choosing between jeans that fit either your waist or your bum. Additionally, Abercrombie's denim selection ranges from a 23-37 inch waist and five inseam options for the perfect fit.
Aside from internet-famous jeans, Abercrombie's best sale of the year includes plenty of sweaters, skirts, jackets, bodysuits, and so much more. Below, we've selected 15 of our favorite pieces — it's so hard to choose just a few — to shop while Abercrombie's Black Friday sale lasts.
These jeans have everything we want in fall denim: a goes-with-everything medium wash, five inseam options, and a relaxed fit through the leg while still making your booty look amazing. An extra two inches through the hip makes these jeans a great solution for curvier bodies.
The slightly cropped length of this cardi makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.
Bodysuits are great for layering, and this option features a collarbone-baring square neck.
The tailored yet effortless fit of these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers makes them easy to dress up or down.
Date nights just got a whole lot cozier with this sexy sweetheart bodysuit.
You can seamlessly dress these straight-legged leather pants up or down for any occasion — they're also available in Curve Love.
Add a pop of color to your autumnal outfits with this plaid shirt-jacket hybrid.
Chic and sexy without trying too hard, a well-fitting sweater dress is a fall wardrobe staple for a reason.
Available in five colors including this rich blue, a corset bodysuit is our go-to going-out top for fall. This top is especially great for smaller chests, so note that fuller busts might not fit into the cup seams.
The '90s straight leg jeans you know and love now come in an autumnal brown shade, plus every wash under the sun as well as Curve Love.
For a luxurious look that won't break the bank, this zip-up is made with a thick ribbed cotton-blend fabric that's sure to keep you warm all season long.
All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this is a great piece to transition from fall to winter.
This corset-seamed sweater dress hugs your curves for a flattering fit.
Try Abercrombie's 90's-style jeans in a baggy, relaxed-fit silhouette and low rise. This style features a black wash, knee blowout details and frayed hem for all your nights out.
Pair this mini skirt with tights and boots for an adorable cold-weather outfit.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
