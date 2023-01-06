Shopping

Everything We're Shopping from Abercrombie's Winter Sale: TikTok's Favorite Jeans, Sweaters, and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you've been waiting for the right time to try Abercrombie & Fitch's TikTok-approved denim or looking to stock up on more of your favorite jeans, now is the time. In honor of the new season, the women and men's apparel brand is offering shoppers 20% off the entire website and up to 50% off on select styles — including denim, sweaters, outerwear, office-friendly clothes, wedding guest dresses, and more. Now through January 24, the Abercrombie Winter Sale also includes new arrivals to snag in the new year. 

Without a doubt, Abercrombie's most beloved item has to be its jeans. The brand's denim collection blew up on TikTok for their superior comfort and fit, as well as the Curve Love line. Curve Love jeans are designed with an extra two inches through the hip to accommodate for curvier bodies — no more choosing between jeans that fit either your waist or your bum. Additionally, Abercrombie's denim selection ranges from a 23-37 inch waist and five inseam options for the perfect fit. 

Aside from internet-famous jeans, Abercrombie's best sale of the year includes plenty of sweaters, skirts, jackets, bodysuits, and so much more. Below, we've selected our favorite pieces — it's so hard to choose just a few — to shop while Abercrombie's Winter Sale lasts. 

Cinched Sherpa Half-Zip
Cinched Sherpa Half-Zip
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cinched Sherpa Half-Zip

Stay warm while looking cool in this soft sherpa pullover.

$70$39
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. 

$89$71
Abercrombie and Fitch Classic Short Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch Classic Short Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Classic Short Cardigan

The slightly cropped length of this cardi makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.

$70$39
Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit
Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit

Bodysuits are great for layering, and this option features a collarbone-baring square neck.

$50$40
Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant

The tailored yet effortless fit of these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers makes them easy to dress up or down.

$90$72
Abercrombie and Fitch Corset Sweetheart Sweater Bodysuit
Corset Sweetheart Sweater Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Corset Sweetheart Sweater Bodysuit

Date nights just got a whole lot cozier with this sexy sweetheart bodysuit.

$70$56
Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants
Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants
Abercrombie and Fitch
Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants

You can seamlessly dress these straight-legged leather pants up or down for any occasion — they're also available in Curve Love.

$110$88
Cozy Shirt Jacket
Cozy Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cozy Shirt Jacket

Add a pop of color to your winter outfits with this plaid shirt-jacket hybrid.

$120$38
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress
Long-Sleeve Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress

Chic and sexy without trying too hard, a well-fitting sweater dress is a winter wardrobe staple for a reason.

$80$64
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

The '90s straight leg jeans you know and love now come in a brown shade, plus every wash under the sun as well as Curve Love.

$90$72
Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan
Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch
Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan

For a luxurious look that won't break the bank, this zip-up is made with a thick ribbed cotton-blend fabric that's sure to keep you warm all season long.

$80$32
Wool-Blend Blazer Coat
Wool-Blend Blazer Coat
Abercrombie and Fitch
Wool-Blend Blazer Coat

All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this piece is great for winter.

$180$144
Abercrombie and Fitch Corset Midi Sweater Dress
Corset Midi Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Corset Midi Sweater Dress

This corset-seamed sweater dress hugs your curves for a flattering fit.

$90$72
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean

Try Abercrombie's 90's-style jeans in a baggy, relaxed-fit silhouette and low rise. This style features knee blowout details and frayed hem for all your nights out. 

$90$50
Wool-Blend Plaid Mini Skirt
Wool-Blend Plaid Mini Skirt
Abercrombie and Fitch
Wool-Blend Plaid Mini Skirt

Pair this mini skirt with tights and boots for an adorable cold-weather outfit.

$60$36

