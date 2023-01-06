Everything We're Shopping from Abercrombie's Winter Sale: TikTok's Favorite Jeans, Sweaters, and More
Whether you've been waiting for the right time to try Abercrombie & Fitch's TikTok-approved denim or looking to stock up on more of your favorite jeans, now is the time. In honor of the new season, the women and men's apparel brand is offering shoppers 20% off the entire website and up to 50% off on select styles — including denim, sweaters, outerwear, office-friendly clothes, wedding guest dresses, and more. Now through January 24, the Abercrombie Winter Sale also includes new arrivals to snag in the new year.
Without a doubt, Abercrombie's most beloved item has to be its jeans. The brand's denim collection blew up on TikTok for their superior comfort and fit, as well as the Curve Love line. Curve Love jeans are designed with an extra two inches through the hip to accommodate for curvier bodies — no more choosing between jeans that fit either your waist or your bum. Additionally, Abercrombie's denim selection ranges from a 23-37 inch waist and five inseam options for the perfect fit.
Aside from internet-famous jeans, Abercrombie's best sale of the year includes plenty of sweaters, skirts, jackets, bodysuits, and so much more. Below, we've selected our favorite pieces — it's so hard to choose just a few — to shop while Abercrombie's Winter Sale lasts.
Stay warm while looking cool in this soft sherpa pullover.
The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
The slightly cropped length of this cardi makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.
Bodysuits are great for layering, and this option features a collarbone-baring square neck.
The tailored yet effortless fit of these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers makes them easy to dress up or down.
Date nights just got a whole lot cozier with this sexy sweetheart bodysuit.
You can seamlessly dress these straight-legged leather pants up or down for any occasion — they're also available in Curve Love.
Add a pop of color to your winter outfits with this plaid shirt-jacket hybrid.
Chic and sexy without trying too hard, a well-fitting sweater dress is a winter wardrobe staple for a reason.
The '90s straight leg jeans you know and love now come in a brown shade, plus every wash under the sun as well as Curve Love.
For a luxurious look that won't break the bank, this zip-up is made with a thick ribbed cotton-blend fabric that's sure to keep you warm all season long.
All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this piece is great for winter.
This corset-seamed sweater dress hugs your curves for a flattering fit.
Try Abercrombie's 90's-style jeans in a baggy, relaxed-fit silhouette and low rise. This style features knee blowout details and frayed hem for all your nights out.
Pair this mini skirt with tights and boots for an adorable cold-weather outfit.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 70% on Boots, Sneakers and Slippers at Zappos' Winter Sale
The Best Winter Boots on Sale to Get You Through The Slushiest Season
Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for Winter 2022
The Best Space Heaters for Staying Safe and Warm This Winter Season
Save Up to 60% on UGG Boots and Slippers to Stay Cozy All Winter Long
20 Winter Fashion Essentials to Wear Back to the (Home) Office
The Best Weighted Blankets Could Be the Key to a Better Night's Sleep
14 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues
The 12 Warmest Winter Coats for Women to Shop in January
North West Looks Just Like Dad Kanye West in TikTok Transformation