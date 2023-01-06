Whether you've been waiting for the right time to try Abercrombie & Fitch's TikTok-approved denim or looking to stock up on more of your favorite jeans, now is the time. In honor of the new season, the women and men's apparel brand is offering shoppers 20% off the entire website and up to 50% off on select styles — including denim, sweaters, outerwear, office-friendly clothes, wedding guest dresses, and more. Now through January 24, the Abercrombie Winter Sale also includes new arrivals to snag in the new year.

Shop Abercrombie Winter Sale

Without a doubt, Abercrombie's most beloved item has to be its jeans. The brand's denim collection blew up on TikTok for their superior comfort and fit, as well as the Curve Love line. Curve Love jeans are designed with an extra two inches through the hip to accommodate for curvier bodies — no more choosing between jeans that fit either your waist or your bum. Additionally, Abercrombie's denim selection ranges from a 23-37 inch waist and five inseam options for the perfect fit.

Aside from internet-famous jeans, Abercrombie's best sale of the year includes plenty of sweaters, skirts, jackets, bodysuits, and so much more. Below, we've selected our favorite pieces — it's so hard to choose just a few — to shop while Abercrombie's Winter Sale lasts.

Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan Abercrombie and Fitch Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan For a luxurious look that won't break the bank, this zip-up is made with a thick ribbed cotton-blend fabric that's sure to keep you warm all season long. $80 $32 Shop Now

Wool-Blend Blazer Coat Abercrombie and Fitch Wool-Blend Blazer Coat All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this piece is great for winter. $180 $144 Shop Now

