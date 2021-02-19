Everything You Need for a Socially Distanced St. Patrick's Day

Like many holidays this year, St. Patrick's Day is another one that'll be celebrated very differently as we continue to follow safety precautions and limit big social gatherings amid the pandemic.

However, that doesn't mean you can't keep the tradition alive and celebrate safely on your own, with your household or virtually with friends and family. Yes, parade and block party festivities are not in the books in 2021, but you can still celebrate Irish culture on March 17 right at home.

To help you plan the perfect socially distanced St. Patrick's Day celebration, we've gathered the staples you need, including decorations, green clothing, fun themed accessories, food, drinks and more.

Shop the St. Patty's Day essentials below.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda St. Patrick's Day Lucky Graphic Tee Walmart Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda St. Patrick's Day Lucky Graphic Tee The easiest way to celebrate is by dressing in green clothing. We especially want to add this adorable T-shirt to our wardrobe. Who knew Baby Yoda and St. Patrick's Day would be such a good match? $12 AT WALMART Buy Now

Goer Store St. Patrick's Day Party Decorations, 30 Pcs Amazon Goer Store St. Patrick's Day Party Decorations, 30 Pcs Decorate your home or create a festive background for your virtual Zoom celebration with this 30-piece party decoration kit for $16. $16 AT AMAZON Buy Now

BaubleBar Lucky You Set BaubleBar BaubleBar Lucky You Set Adorn your ears with these glittery shamrock and "Kiss Me" earrings from BaubleBar. $36 AT BAUBLEBAR Buy Now

Drizly Alcohol Delivery Drizly Drizly Alcohol Delivery Keep the drinks flowing with the easy-to-use Drizly alcohol delivery. All you need to do is enter your address, pick out the wine, beer or liquor of choice and your order will be delivered to you in under 60 minutes. Order Now

Wine.com Wine.com Wine.com If you're more of a wine drinker, Wine.com offers thousands of bottles to choose from on the online shop, whether you're a rosé gal or a pinot noir lover. New customers, use the promo code NEW2021 to save $20 off $100 for orders placed by Feb. 28. Order Now

Astoria Grand Rockmart Bar Cart Wayfair Astoria Grand Rockmart Bar Cart Why not get a chic bar cart to stylishly display your favorite Irish whiskey bottles? This ornate bronze-tone metal cart immediately caught our eye. $80 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $94) Buy Now

Craft Beer Kit Irish Stout Beer Brewing Kit Uncommon Goods Craft Beer Kit Irish Stout Beer Brewing Kit In addition to green beer, drink a homemade pint with this stout beer brewing kit, inspired by Irish pubs. It comes with all the beer brewing essentials you need to make one gallon of a delicious dark blend with flavors of coffee, chocolate and toffee. $45 AT UNCOMMON GOODS Buy Now

Glitter Rainbow and Shamrock Charm Headband Target Glitter Rainbow and Shamrock Charm Headband Get the celebration started in this fun rainbow and shamrock headband. $8 AT TARGET Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Throw a Virtual Mardi Gras Party

Beyoncé's New Ivy Park x Adidas Collection Is Here -- Shop It Now!

Black-Owned Businesses in Fashion and Beauty to Support

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now