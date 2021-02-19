Shopping

Everything You Need for a Socially Distanced St. Patrick's Day

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
st patricks day 1280
Uncommon Goods, BaubleBar, Amazon, Target, Walmart

Like many holidays this year, St. Patrick's Day is another one that'll be celebrated very differently as we continue to follow safety precautions and limit big social gatherings amid the pandemic.

However, that doesn't mean you can't keep the tradition alive and celebrate safely on your own, with your household or virtually with friends and family. Yes, parade and block party festivities are not in the books in 2021, but you can still celebrate Irish culture on March 17 right at home.

To help you plan the perfect socially distanced St. Patrick's Day celebration, we've gathered the staples you need, including decorations, green clothing, fun themed accessories, food, drinks and more.

Shop the St. Patty's Day essentials below.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda St. Patrick's Day Lucky Graphic Tee
Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda St. Patrick's Day Lucky Graphic Tee
Walmart
Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda St. Patrick's Day Lucky Graphic Tee
The easiest way to celebrate is by dressing in green clothing. We especially want to add this adorable T-shirt to our wardrobe. Who knew Baby Yoda and St. Patrick's Day would be such a good match?
$12 AT WALMART
Garvey's Organic Traditional Irish Soda Bread Mix, 16-Ounce Boxes (Pack of 5)
Garvey's Organic Traditional Irish Soda Bread Mix, 16-Ounce Boxes (Pack of 5)
Amazon
Garvey's Organic Traditional Irish Soda Bread Mix, 16-Ounce Boxes (Pack of 5)
Bake a traditional Irish soda bread for the occasion! Pair the soda bread with corned beef and cabbage for the ultimate St. Patrick's feast. 
$22 AT AMAZON
Goer Store St. Patrick's Day Party Decorations, 30 Pcs
St. Patrick's Day Party Decorations,30 Pcs
Amazon
Goer Store St. Patrick's Day Party Decorations, 30 Pcs
Decorate your home or create a festive background for your virtual Zoom celebration with this 30-piece party decoration kit for $16.
$16 AT AMAZON
BaubleBar Lucky You Set
BaubleBar Lucky You Set
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Lucky You Set
Adorn your ears with these glittery shamrock and "Kiss Me" earrings from BaubleBar.
$36 AT BAUBLEBAR
Drizly Alcohol Delivery
Drizly
Drizly
Drizly Alcohol Delivery
Keep the drinks flowing with the easy-to-use Drizly alcohol delivery. All you need to do is enter your address, pick out the wine, beer or liquor of choice and your order will be delivered to you in under 60 minutes. 
Wine.com
Wine.com
Wine.com
Wine.com
If you're more of a wine drinker, Wine.com offers thousands of bottles to choose from on the online shop, whether you're a rosé gal or a pinot noir lover. New customers, use the promo code NEW2021 to save $20 off $100 for orders placed by Feb. 28.
Astoria Grand Rockmart Bar Cart
Astoria Grand Rockmart Bar Cart
Wayfair
Astoria Grand Rockmart Bar Cart
Why not get a chic bar cart to stylishly display your favorite Irish whiskey bottles? This ornate bronze-tone metal cart immediately caught our eye.
$80 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $94)
Craft Beer Kit Irish Stout Beer Brewing Kit
Craft Beer Kit Irish Stout Beer Brewing Kit
Uncommon Goods
Craft Beer Kit Irish Stout Beer Brewing Kit
In addition to green beer, drink a homemade pint with this stout beer brewing kit, inspired by Irish pubs. It comes with all the beer brewing essentials you need to make one gallon of a delicious dark blend with flavors of coffee, chocolate and toffee.
$45 AT UNCOMMON GOODS
Glitter Rainbow and Shamrock Charm Headband
Glitter Rainbow and Shamrock Charm Headband
Target
Glitter Rainbow and Shamrock Charm Headband
Get the celebration started in this fun rainbow and shamrock headband.
$8 AT TARGET
MsMelissasHandcrafts Reversible St. Patrick's Day Face Mask
MsMelissasHandcrafts Reversible St. Patrick's Day Face Mask
Etsy
MsMelissasHandcrafts Reversible St. Patrick's Day Face Mask
Face masks that keep you safe with the cheer of St. Patty's Day.
$9 AT ETSY

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Throw a Virtual Mardi Gras Party

Beyoncé's New Ivy Park x Adidas Collection Is Here -- Shop It Now!

Black-Owned Businesses in Fashion and Beauty to Support

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

 