Everything You Need to Throw a Virtual Mardi Gras Party
Mardi Gras festivities and other big social gatherings may be canceled this year, but you can still have a Mardi Gras-themed party virtually in the safety and comfort of your own home.
Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, is a holiday that has been celebrated for centuries and marks the last day of carnival season. The biggest Mardi Gras celebrations in the U.S. are synonymous with places like New Orleans and Soulard. And while the annual parade is not happening, you can still have your own Mardi Gras celebration from your living room.
Gather your friends on Zoom on Feb. 16 to celebrate Fat Tuesday in your best Mardi Gras mask and purple, green and gold beads along with delicious food and a festive cocktail in hand.
Shop all the staples you need for your at-home celebration, from Mardi Gras party supplies and masquerade masks to decorations and more.
