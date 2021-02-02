Everything You Need to Throw a Virtual Mardi Gras Party

Mardi Gras festivities and other big social gatherings may be canceled this year, but you can still have a Mardi Gras-themed party virtually in the safety and comfort of your own home.

Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, is a holiday that has been celebrated for centuries and marks the last day of carnival season. The biggest Mardi Gras celebrations in the U.S. are synonymous with places like New Orleans and Soulard. And while the annual parade is not happening, you can still have your own Mardi Gras celebration from your living room.

Gather your friends on Zoom on Feb. 16 to celebrate Fat Tuesday in your best Mardi Gras mask and purple, green and gold beads along with delicious food and a festive cocktail in hand.

Shop all the staples you need for your at-home celebration, from Mardi Gras party supplies and masquerade masks to decorations and more.

Xvevina Mardi Gras Masks Set Amazon Xvevina Mardi Gras Masks Set These glamorous purple and silver masquerade masks come in a set of two. $27 AT AMAZON Buy Now

StreetcarStitching Mardi Gras Striped Lamé Knot Headband Etsy StreetcarStitching Mardi Gras Striped Lamé Knot Headband We love this stylish and sparkly Mardi Gras theme knotted headband. $18 AT ETSY Buy Now

'Kevin Belton's New Orleans Celebrations' Amazon/Gibbs Smith 'Kevin Belton's New Orleans Celebrations' Cook up a recipe (or three) from New Orleans chef Kevin Belton's cookbook, which is filled with foods that surround the many different celebrations and cultures of the Big Easy. Favorites include crawfish mac and cheese, okra gumbo, shrimp po' boy and red velvet funnel cake. $18 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Mam Papaul's Mardi Gras King Cake Kit Amazon Mam Papaul's Mardi Gras King Cake Kit Mardi Gras isn't complete without King Cake! Make the iconic dessert right at home with this kit that comes with dough mix, yeast, praline filling, sugar, glaze and a plastic baby. $15 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Drizly Alcohol Delivery Drizly Drizly Alcohol Delivery Keep the drinks flowing and the cocktail-making going with Drizly -- an alcohol delivery service that brings wine, beer and liquor straight to your door in under 60 minutes. All you need to do is enter your address, browse through and select your order. Buy Now

SnootyBlooms 20 Tassel Mardi Gras Tissue Paper Garland Etsy SnootyBlooms 20 Tassel Mardi Gras Tissue Paper Garland Drench your home with purple, green and gold decorations. This tassel garland is so fun and makes for a great Zoom background. $15 AT ETSY (REGULARLY $17) Buy Now

Mardi Gras Beads Walmart Mardi Gras Beads Mardi Gras beads are an essential accessory for Mardi Gras parties (even if they are virtual). $9 AT WALMART Buy Now

Unique Industries Mardi Gras Photo Booth Props, 10pc Walmart Unique Industries Mardi Gras Photo Booth Props, 10pc Use these fun photo booth props to add more pizazz to your look while video calling with friends. $5 AT WALMART Buy Now

