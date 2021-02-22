Everything You Need to Celebrate National Margarita Day

There's a holiday dedicated to one of the most delicious cocktails ever -- the margarita!

To celebrate National Margarita Day, we've gathered the staples everyone needs to make the perfect glass of the iconic drink -- and it's an excuse to pretend we're on a tropical vacation for an hour or two.

Be your own bartender at home by creating the signature margarita with these essentials, including a blender, salt rimmer, tequila and the perfect margarita glass and pitcher set. (We recommend taco plates to pair!)

Shop everything you need for a delicious margarita below.

Libbey Cancun Margarita 7-Piece Glass Assorted Glassware Set Wayfair Libbey Cancun Margarita 7-Piece Glass Assorted Glassware Set Enjoy happy hour right at home by serving the classic margarita in this glassware set that comes with six margarita glasses and a pitcher. $30 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $37) Buy Now

Drizly Alcohol Delivery Drizly Drizly Alcohol Delivery Order tequila whenever you want with Drizly. The online alcohol delivery service lets you pick your favorite tequila and have it brought to your doorstep in under 60 minutes. You can also order other margarita staples, including triple sec, lime juice, agave nectar and ice. Get $5 off your first order when you subscribe to Drizly's emails. Order Now

Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative Amazon Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative If you're looking for a non-alcoholic spirit to make your favorite margarita, Ritual makes a great tequila alternative. Specifically made for cocktail making, this zero-proof, zero-calorie spirit with a smoky, bright taste is delicious sans the effects of alcohol. $27 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender Amazon Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender A trusty blender is essential for a frozen margarita. This highly-rated, versatile Ninja option is 20% off on Amazon. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

InBooze Alcohol Infusion Kit - Classic Margarita Etsy InBooze Alcohol Infusion Kit - Classic Margarita This alcohol infusion kit from InBooze is the perfect solution for no-hassle skinny margarita making. All you need to do is combine the handmade, sugar-free infusion bag of dehydrated lime and orange with two cups of tequila in a container for three days to make 8-10 margaritas that'll last for up to 6 months! $13 AT ETSY (REGULARLY $18) Buy Now

Casamigos Red Chile Salt Rimmer Williams Sonoma Casamigos Red Chile Salt Rimmer Whether it's a mango margarita or a plain traditional margarita, top off the rim with a touch of spicy flavor and bite with this red chile salt from George Clooney's Casamigos line. $11 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Wine Club to Gift for Wine Lovers

Shop the Best Celeb Alcohol Brands

The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts

Pantry Organization: Ideas and Tips on Keeping Food Storage Tidy