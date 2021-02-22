Everything You Need to Celebrate National Margarita Day
There's a holiday dedicated to one of the most delicious cocktails ever -- the margarita!
To celebrate National Margarita Day, we've gathered the staples everyone needs to make the perfect glass of the iconic drink -- and it's an excuse to pretend we're on a tropical vacation for an hour or two.
Be your own bartender at home by creating the signature margarita with these essentials, including a blender, salt rimmer, tequila and the perfect margarita glass and pitcher set. (We recommend taco plates to pair!)
Shop everything you need for a delicious margarita below.
