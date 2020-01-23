Don't worry, Star Wars fans, the Ewan McGregor Obi-Wan Kenobi series is still the Disney+ show you're looking for.

After rumors last week that the show -- which was officially confirmed during the Disney+ presentation at D23 Expo last August -- had been cancelled, Collider was first to report on Thursday that the series had instead been put on hold, with crews sent home from Pinewood Studios in London, where they were preparing to begin filming.

ET spoke with McGregor on Thursday night at the "Harleywood & Highland" event for his upcoming DC Comics film Birds of Prey, where the actor sent a positive message to fans about the show's delay.

"The scripts are really, really good. They want to make them better," he explained. "And they just slid the production to shooting next year."

"So it's not as dramatic as it sounds," McGregor added. "I just got here tonight, and it's like, oh my god look at all this stuff! It's not that dramatic. I think we have the same-- We're airing on the same day and all that stuff."

The Hollywood Reporter also offered details on the show's hold via sources on Thursday, reporting that the series is being reworked from six episodes to four. Deborah Chow, who became Star Wars' first-ever female director due to her work on The Mandalorian, is set to helm the series, with Drive screenwriter Hossein Amini writing the scripts.

During D23 Expo last year, the studio first announced that McGregor would reprise his role as the legendary Jedi master for the upcoming limited series.

"After secrets and fibs and not being able to talk about it, I am honored to bring out a beloved member of the Star Wars family," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said as McGregor took the stage to rapturous applause.

"Kathleen, can you ask me in front of all these people, all these witnesses, can you ask me, am I going to play Obi-Wan again?" McGregor requested.

"Ewan, are you going to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again?" she asked.

"Yes," he confirmed. "Now I can say, 'Yes. We're going to do it.'"

Ben "Obi-Wan" Kenobi was introduced into Star Wars canon as played by the late Alec Guinness in 1977's A New Hope, before McGregor took over the role in the prequel series: The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005). He returned to the role for voice cameos in 2015's The Force Awakens and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

This was set to be Disney+'s third live-action Star Wars series, followingThe Mandalorianand a prequel series centered on Rogue One's Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk).

See more on The Mandalorian in the video below.

