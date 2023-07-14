Faith Evans and Stevie J. Finalize Divorce Two Years After Split

Two years after Stevie J. filed a petition for divorce from Faith Evans, the duo has finalized their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the GRAMMY-winning record producer and GRAMMY-winning singer executed a marital status agreement to address the disposition of spousal support, property division, and attorney fees. Details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Irreconcilable differences have arisen between Petitioner and Respondent which have caused an irremediable breakdown of their marriage," the court documents state. "There is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling, a further waiting period, or any other means whatsoever."

The couple tied the knot in July 2018 during a quiet ceremony in their hotel room in Las Vegas. The R&B singer and the former reality TV star -- whose real name is Steven Aaron Jordan -- showered each other with love on Twitter following the news of their nuptials, which came as a surprise to family, friends and fans alike.

I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan — Faith Evans (@faithevans) July 18, 2018

Stevie J. and Evans were linked in the early '90s through the producer's work with Evans' husband, the rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

Evans was married to The Notorious B.I.G. from 1994 until he was murdered in 1997. She was later married to record executive Todd Russaw from 1998 to 2011 before tying the knot with Stevie J. in 2018.

The couple does not share any children together, but each has their own children from previous relationships, including the son Evans shares with the late rapper and the daughter Stevie J. fathered with his Love & Hip Hop Atlanta co-star, Joseline Hernandez.

Stevie J. originally filed a petition for divorce from Evans at a Los Angeles County Superior Court on Nov. 8, 2021. The two sparked reconciliation rumors a few days later, when they were spotted at the beach together that weekend. Evans shared several videos of their beach outing, including several clips of the pair doing hand flips along the sand.

In December of that year, Evans told ET that, despite the record producer filing for divorce in November, he'd be home for Christmas.

“Stevie actually just came in and gave me this glass of champagne,” she admitted mid-interview. “I'm pretty sure he will be here for the holidays.”

Stevie J. addressed his relationship with Evans after filing for divorce in an Instagram post dedicated to her on Mother's Day last year.

"Faith Rene Jordan I've hurt you, disrespected you, and humiliated you in front of the world," he wrote, according to People. "From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart. I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you, and love on you until you're as happy as you were when we got married."

Stevie attached a photo of the two and ended his caption with, "I've learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I'm a better man with you and I'm asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust."

