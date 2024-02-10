OK, this is hilarious.

The sports business news outlet Front Office Sports dispatched a fake limo driver to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and had him hold a "Taylor Swift" pickup sign. The fake limo driver -- dressed in a black suit, sans the tie -- stood there patiently waiting as befuddled fans walked past him wondering if he was really there to pick up the world's biggest pop star.

Spoiler alert, it was a stunt. But fans had a good laugh.

You can see in the video fans stop and ask the fake limo driver if he's truly there to pick up the Midnights singer, but one fan wearing a Super Bowl LVIII lanyard breaks the news to the fake limo driver.

"I don't know if she's gonna be coming through here," the woman says, to which the fake limo driver responds with, "Oh, she's coming. I'm her ride."

Another fan asks, "Are you with her?"

"Yes I am," he answers.

A couple decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear stops and poses for a photo with the man, prompting the fake limo driver to ask if they've seen Swift and if she was on their flight. One over-the-top fan is seen shouting, "There's no way?!" before his group of buddies surround the fake limo driver and shout the "Anti-Hero" singer's name.

The stunt comes just hours after it was reported that Travis Kelce footed the bill for a luxury suite so that his and Taylor Swift's family can sit together to watch the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Swift has not officially said whether or not she's attending Super Bowl LVIII, but logistically speaking it's definitely possible. Swift has already wrapped her Eras Tour stop in Tokyo, Japan. The tour resumes Feb. 16 in Australia.

