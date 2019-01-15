Family Guy is going to look -- and sound -- a little bit different.

The long-running Fox comedy plans to discontinue using homophobic jokes, executive producers Alec Sulkin and Rich Appel recently revealed. The news comes after a Trump-centered episode, which saw Peter Griffin telling the president that Family Guy is "trying to phase out" gay jokes.

"If you look at a show from 2005 or 2006 and put it side by side with a show from 2018 or 2019, they're going to have a few differences," Sulkin told TVLine. "Some of the things we felt comfortable saying and joking about back then, we now understand is not acceptable."

"The climate is different, the culture is different and our views are different," Appel added. "They've been shaped by the reality around us, so I think the show has to shift and evolve in a lot of different ways."

Fans quickly took to social media to react to the news, with many slamming the sometimes boundary-pushing show for going politically correct.

'phase out' sounds like they have a comprehensive, expert-backed plan to halve the number of per-episode gay jokes by 2025 https://t.co/eeed1ooKo8 — j.r. hennessy (@jrhennessy) January 15, 2019

I may be alone here (and that's okay) but what I've always loved about family guy is that they made fun of everyone. Nobody was safe and I personally never felt offended but again that's just me. https://t.co/rW0zInRh0q — Nothing For The Wall (@Mndspeak88) January 15, 2019

What's next? PC culture. Just take the show off. Or, just have jokes about white guys. You should be good with that. — Ryan🗽 (@Droog_Army) January 15, 2019

Family Guy needs to phase itself out. — Cecil 🐝 Disgrace (@Dr_AJ_Stone) January 15, 2019

