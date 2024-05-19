Season 22 of American Idol came to an end on Sunday with a three-hour finale that included scores of musical guests and a special appearance from American Idol season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino.

Barrino came by the jam-packed special to share advice and words of wisdom for the night's three finalists, and was there to cheer on new champion Abi Carter after she was named the new Idol.

Speaking with ET's Denny Directo after Sunday's big show, Barrino reflected on her own win 20 years ago, and what she's learned since her breakthrough.

"It doesn't feel like 20 years. Every time someone says that, my heart drops. I'm like, 'Wait what?'" Barrino said with a laugh. "[But] there's been good, there's been bad. But I was so young, and so my thing is I want to let the young people [on this season] know... make sure you have a great team and enjoy it. Don't take it too serious, you understand."

Barrino explained that, over the past two decades of highs and lows, she's learned the importance of being her own boss, and making decisions for herself when it comes to her career.

Fantasia Barrino made an appearance during the season 22 finale of 'American Idol' on May 19, 2024. - Disney/Eric McCandless

"Now I am running my own company, Rock Soul Productions. I've taken control of every [aspect]," she shared. "I would say that I wish that I would have done that [earlier]. But I think everything that I went through was necessary."

"You'll have some ups and downs, it's necessary. [And] I wish that I would have learned that a bit earlier in the game," she added.

Barrino was 19 when she won American Idol in 2004. Now, next month, she'll be turning 40, and the songstress says she's "actually ready" for the milestone.

"Because I know what I want at 40, and I know what I don't want," she said. "Sometimes, we have to wake up in the morning and realize that, 1) we woke up. And 2) you can't forget all the things that are around you and to look at the blessing in that. So at 40, I'm at peace, baby."

Sunday was big for two reasons -- both a new American Idol champion was crowned, and the show marked the final episode with Katy Perry as a judge. The singer is moving on, leaving a seat open behind the table.

Barrino previously told ET she'd be interested in stepping into that role if offered, and she seemed just as excited by the prospect after making her appearance in the finale.

"They're big shoes to fill, first of all," Barrino said of Perry's role as judge. "Because of the joy that she carries, and you can tell that she doesn't take it too serious, she's gonna have fun. So I think she's gonna be really, really missed."

"But I know that stage, I know the rehearsals. I know when they have to be here. I know when they have to be away from their families," Barrino added. "[And] I would love to sit and walk those young people through it -- if I could."

