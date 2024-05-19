'American Idol' Crowns New Champion for Season 22 -- Find Out Who Won!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

After weeks of heated competition, themed musical nights, emotional backstories and surprising departures, American Idol has crowned a new winner!

Sunday's Season 22 finale all came down to the season's top three -- Jack Blocker, Abi Carter, and Will Moseley. But after a fierce and star-studded extravaganza, there could only be one winner.

After all the votes were cast, the new American Idol champion is...

... Abi Carter!!

Meanwhile, Will is this season's runner-up, with Jack coming in third.

Abi performed several times during Sunday's show, but really cemented her win with her final performance, in which she sang her original tune, as well as her performance of Bon Jovi's "Bed of Roses."

Sunday's finale was an all-star affair with performances and duets from Jon Bon Jovi, as well as Jason Mraz, Seal, James Bay, Bishop Briggs, New Kids on the Block, Hootie & the Blowfish, Wynonna Judd and a special appearance by Fantasia Barrino.

Additionally, all three of the judges took the stage to perform as well, with Luke Bryan belting out his hit single "Love You, Miss You, Mean It," followed by Lionel Richie performing with country crooner Cody Johnson.

Meanwhile, Perry celebrated her final episode of Idol when she took the stage with Jack -- after he was announced as the third-place finalist -- for a stunning duet of her single "What Makes a Woman."

Congrats to the new American Idol champion!

