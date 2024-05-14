Ryan Seacrest says he and the American Idol judges have some fun plans in place for Katy Perry's all-too-soon final episode.

Speaking with ET from the Disney and ABC Upfront presentation in New York City on Tuesday, the 49-year-old TV host shared that as they quickly approach Perry's exit, the show is making sure to turn it into a celebration, rather than a somber event.

"She's gonna perform, we're gonna celebrate her all night," he said of the upcoming finale. "Then afterwards, I eat fish and vegetables -- so she's taking us for steak... It's a celebratory night, right?"

Perry, 39, announced her decision to step away from the show back in February, telling fans that after helping to discover the next generation of singers, she would be leaving to pursue other avenues at the end of the current season.

"It's been a fantastic seven years with her, so sad to see her go," Seacrest added. "We all know each other very, very well. The judges have such an amazing chemistry but the show, through its existence, has always evolved into the next chapter and we're gonna do it again."

That evolution means a new judge at the table next season to sit next to Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and discover the next American Idol. While he says it really could be anyone, the names of several A-list singers have already been thrown around.

Among those frequently mentioned are recent guest Meghan Trainor, season 3 American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino, and season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson, who has experience as a judge on The Voice and is favored by Richie.

"Not only did I think about it, I slipped important notes. You know what I'm saying, Kelly, we've been together a long time," the 74-year-old "Hello" singer shared with ET earlier this year.

For his own part, Seacrest shared that he could easily see Trainor, 30, taking the position over for Perry after her exit.

"She was very good," he said. "Meghan is a super talent, too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun and she's spontaneous."

The season 22 finale of American Idol airs Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

